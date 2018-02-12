Appleby’s ‘double-double’ lifts Lady Mustangs to win at home

Led by Keamber Appleby‘s “double-double,” the Forrest City Lady Mustangs picked up a much needed conference win over Blytheville Friday, winning 65-54 at home.

Appleby led the Lady Mustangs with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Kourtney Blanchett finished with 17 points and Ty Norment added 13 points and had six steals.

With the victory, Forrest City improves to 9-17 overall and 3-13 in the blended conference, 3-7 in the East and 0-6 against the three blended teams. Blytheville falls to 6-16 overall and 3-12 in the blended conference standings and 3-9 in the East standings.

The Lady Mustangs are sitting in sixth place in the East standings headed into their final two regular season games this week. The Lady Mustangs will play at Greene County tech Tuesday and host Wynne on Thursday.

Greene County Tech is 14-10 overall and in third place in the East standings at 8-3. Wynne remains winless for the season at 0-24 and 0-10 in the East.

The Lady Mustangs have won two of their last three games.

The Lady Mustangs suffered a 54-39 loss to Greene County Tech on Jan. 18, and opened the season on Dec. 5 with a 68-22 victory over Wynne.

••••

Nettleton limited Greene County Tech to 12-of-47 (25.5 percent) from the field and 19 second-half points on only 20 percent floor shooting, leading to a 49-41 victory.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, combining to shooting only 18-of-60 (30 percent) from the floor as GCT led 14-12 after the first quarter and Nettleton 23-22 at halftime.

In the second half, Nettleton led 40-34 at the end of the third and took a 48-35 fourth-quarter lead.

Despite the Lady Eagles out-rebounding Nettleton 42-41, the Lady Raiders held a 15-11 edge on the offensive glass. Bailey Booker aided the Lady Raiders with 10 boards.

••••

Valley View continued a late-season swoon dropping its fourth straight game, falling 64-44 at Marion in senior girls' basketball on Friday night.

The Lady Blazers (12-13 overall, 7-8 conference) have lost six of their last seven games.

Marion led 29-19 at halftime after limiting the Lady Blazers to just six field goals and 21 percent shooting in the first half.

The Lady Patriots went on a 15-3 run early in the second half to build a 44-25 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

Valley View rallied with a 13-1 run that cut the Marion lead to 45-38 with 5:37 to play. But the Lady Patriots scored 11 straight points to rebuild their lead to 18 and win handily.

Senior post Reagan Dodd led Valley View with 15 points while Molly Poe scored 13.

Valley View coach Tim Hawkins received two technical fouls and was ejected for the first time in his career after arguing with officials during Marion's last run.

Marion was led by junior post Mikiya McAdory with 16 points while sophomore guard Joi Montgomery scored 13. The Lady Patriots shot 51 percent from the field, and Valley View had 21 turnovers.

••••

Paragould dominated the interior and held on for a 38-36 victory over Jonesboro‘s Lady Hurricane Friday.

The game was tied at 9-9 after the first quarter before a good finish to the second helped Paragould lead 20-13 at halftime.

In the third Paragould led the entire quarter taking a 29-24 lead into the fourth.

Paragould hit five of its first seven field goals to open the fourth going ahead 37-28 on a score inside from Zoey Beasley with 4:47 left in the quarter.

Jonesboro kept fighting and was able to pull within 37-26 on a steal and score from senior Shantis Williams with 1:07 left in the game.

Brooklyn Dooley led Jonesboro (20-6, 14-2 conference) with 17 points and Elauna Eaton added eight.

Kalyssa Hollis led the way for Paragould (13-12, 11-5 conference) with 12 points while Zoey Beasley and Taylor Beasley each finished with seven.