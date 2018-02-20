Forecasters urge residents to watch rivers for flooding

Heavy rains are in the forecast for St. Francis County and Eastern Arkansas beginning tonight, and area officials are warning residents to prepare for flooding.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, St. Francis County is under a flood watch from midnight tonight to Thursday morning. St. Francis County is likely to receive three to five inches of rain, according to William Churchill, a NWS meteorologist.

SFC Emergency Services Coordinator Shane Dallas said the upcoming rain is a "significant weather event" that will likely result in flooding throughout the county due to "amount of water coming down at one time." He said flooding will likely happen on county roads, in fields and possibly in residential areas.

Dallas cautions residents to think ahead of the coming rain and plan their routes accordingly. He said the "Turn Around, Don't Drown" campaign is still ongoing due to the dangers of running water. "Don't cross roadways with running water. You don't know how deep or strong the current is," he said.

Based on his current forecasts, Dallas anticipates that areas around the L'Anguille River will flood due to the elevated water levels. The St. Francis River, he said, has a buffer, but may still flood fields depending on the amount of rain.

Churchill said the smaller rivers will likely flood during the weather event. "It's going to be more of a lowland flooding and tributary flooding threat," he said.

After Thursday, St. Francis County will continue to receive showers, but "nothing incredibly heavy," according to Churchill. However, there will be a second round of rain from Friday to Saturday. “That's the second big batch of rain. A new flood watch could be possible," Churchill said.

In total, Churchill estimates that St. Francis County will receive five to seven inches of rain during the two weather events.

Although he predicts the rain will "dry off" after Sunday, Churchill said there will be long-term consequences from this weather event. The rain is being brought up from the Gulf of Mexico by a "ridge of high pressure" that is centered over the Southeast U.S. but extends north, he said. These northern regions are also receiving rain, and this rain will be heading downstream.

"In the short-term, we're concerned about rivers like the St. Francis, flooding. Those smaller rivers are going to come up really quickly," Churchill said. "In March, we're concerned about the Mississippi coming up."