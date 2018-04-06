CCDC holding annual chicken and dumplings day Saturday

The Colt Community Development Corporation will host its 23rd chicken and dumplings day Saturday, April 7, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"This is one of the earliest fundraisers we ever did," said Walter Meals, president of the Colt Community Development Corporation. "We always thought this would be a good way to get people out after the winter. We have a lot of carryouts, but we also have some who stay and eat with us here so we get to see everyone and visit."

The Colt CDC will be serving the chicken and dumplings at the historic William Stone House, located at 44 Old Military Road in Colt. Plates are $5 and include a large portion of chicken and dumplings. Drinks will also be served.

"We want people to come out and eat and help us with this fundraiser as it helps the upkeep and maintenance work that has to be done not only with the William Stone House but also with the Post Office building that we take care of," said Meals.

The group has historical exhibits on display in both the William Stone House and the Post Office building for viewing during the fundraiser.

"We want to share our history with the community. It’s not just a fundraiser, it’s a time for people to get together because we are a community," said Meals. "We hope to have a lot of people come out and visit with us and have some chicken and dumplings."

Those who wish to dine in have the option to do so. Tables and chairs will be set up inside the house and displays will be available for touring in both facilities.