4-H’ers to compete Thursday in Delta District O’Rama

Ready for O'Rama Ready for O’Rama: The District 4-H O’Rama will be held Thursday for participating students on the East Arkansas Community College campus in Forrest City. Judy Sweet, left, and Tori Copeland, both with 4-H, look over trophies earned by previous O’Rama participants. Photo by Brodie Johnson

The St. Francis County 4-H program will host the annual Delta District 4-H O’Rama on Thursday.

"The Delta District 4-H O’Rama will include 4-H participants between the ages of nine to 19 from the 25 counties that make up the Delta District, which is about the eastern one-third of this side of the state," said Tori Copeland, 4-H/Family and Consumer Sciences agent with the St. Francis County Extension Service.

The O’Rama will be held on the East Arkansas Community College campus and will host a large number of students from St Francis and surrounding counties.

The O’Rama hosts a wide range of competitions from public speaking to bait casting.

"Public speaking, horticulture, entomology, BB gun shooting, bait casting, bicycle safety and seed identification are just some of the different competitions that show the diversity of the kids participating," said Copeland.

The event on Thursday at EACC will be a closed event with the exception of the parents of the participants.

"This is a closed event with the exception of students’ parents. It's more to make sure we stay safe," said Copeland.

This past year, Copeland worked with the Family Consumer Science teacher at Palestine-Wheatley Senior High School to promote healthy living.

"We wanted to promote healthy living and eating. We are trying to teach how healthy foods can taste good if you learn how to cook them," said Copeland.

The 4-H program not only hosts these O’Ramas, but is also present in school districts, teaching students about animals.

Students who qualify from the District O’Rama will compete at the state level in July.