Council agrees to vacate alley near Cook, Buford

During a regular meeting last night, Forrest City City Council members voted to adopt an ordinance vacating an alley between Cook and Buford avenues. Council members also heard comments and requests for repairs from a local resident.

The council voted to accept a recommendation from the Forrest City Planning Commission that an alleyway between Cook and Buford be vacated. The commission voted May 22 to recommend closing the alleyway at the request of Carey Vandiver, representing Vandiver Food Stores.

In his original petition, Vandiver had requested that the south 183 feet of the alley be vacated. However, at the request of Buddy Billingsley, the commission elected to amend the petition to include the entire alleyway, from north to south.

Councilman Danny Capps sponsored the ordinance to start the process, and Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant asked Vandiver if there was any rush to push the ordinance through.

Vandiver told Bryant that he was requesting the ordinance be fast-tracked in order to accommodate Terminix, which is moving into the building alongside the alleyway. By vacating the alleyway, they would be able to install a chain-link fence and a parking lot for storage.

"They moved their headquarters from Lonoke to Forrest City to be more centrally located," Vandiver said. "I'm trying to accommodate them any way I can."

Vandiver said that 17 employees are moving to Forrest City to the new Terminix location.

After the ordinance was read by city attorney Alan Cline, Capps moved to suspend normal rules to have the ordinance read a second and third time. Capps then moved to adopt the ordinance, and it was unanimously approved by the council.

In other business, Effie Clay, of Clay Funeral Home, addressed the council about multiple issues that affect the property around her business. She told the council that the east side of her property is eroding and needs to be repaired by the city.

"It's a mess," she said. "It seems that someone is just dumping dirt and broken up asphalt there periodically on the east side of the street."

Clay went on to list a number of issues she wants the city to address including a rail installation, removing broken up concrete on her property, the repair of Campbell Road and cleaning up paint that she said the water department had sprayed on her asphalt.

Bryant told Clay that he would be looking into her requests, but that his departments are currently occupied with disaster relief.

"It's on the list to be looked at and worked on again this summer, but we've had a disaster and we're working on trees and limbs and cleaning out people's yards,” said Bryant.

"I understand about everything, the weather and all that, but this has been on the list for maybe a couple of years now," Clay said. "I pay more taxes than the average person in this town, and it seems to me that you should give me a little bit of attention."

Clay also told the council that the projects she proposed should have taken precedence over others that had been completed.

"I noticed that the street you turn into to go to Washington Heights is paved completely. I don't think it should have been a priority over what we really need and some other things I'm going to discuss," she said.

Bryant then warned Clay that she was running out of her allotted four minutes to talk and that she would have to stop. Capps also told Clay that she would have to stop due to the time limit, but that she could submit a written list for the council to consider.

"I hate to cut you off, but we do limit it because it wouldn't be fair for you to have more time than other residents," Capps said.

In total, Clay spoke for approximately nine minutes.