Council hears updates on city-wide storm cleanup

Reviewing the work Reviewing the work: The Forrest City City Council discussed disaster relief during a regular meeting Tuesday evening, focusing on debris removal around the city. Mayor Larry Bryant updated the council on the strategy the city departments would be using to address the debris going forward. Council members Marvin Metcalf, right, and Ardelia Echols watch footage of city workers cleaning up debris around Forrest City. Photo by Tyler Hale

Forrest City City Council members heard updates on the ongoing city-wide cleanup from Mayor Larry Bryant Tuesday evening during a regular council meeting.

Bryant told the council that he is waiting to hear from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office about disaster relief funds that he said have been allocated to Forrest City and St. Francis County. While he said he has been assured the city is receiving the funds, he said he had not yet seen the declaration.

Councilman Danny Capps asked Bryant how the funds would be delivered to the city and how the state funds would affect the funds the council previously appropriated for disaster relief.

During the previous city council meeting, the group approved up to $100,000 for disaster relief.

According to Bryant, the state disaster relief funds will be placed in a special account for the city to use. He went on to say that the new funds would likely not have an impact on the money the city has appropriated.

"We hope to use the governor's money first," Bryant said.

While discussing debris cleanup, Bryant said the city departments are "rocking and rolling" and "working hard" to remove debris around the city. However, he said he will be adopting a new strategy for the cleanup starting today.

Since the June 2 storm, city crews have been working on debris removal from north to south, according to Bryant. The crews will now be working "from the middle out" and concentrate on debris within quartered zones. "We're going to go from Broadway, break it into quarters and try to wipe it out in the next 10 days," he said.

Capps asked Bryant if debris left by any of the utility companies, such as broken poles and wires, would be picked up soon, but Bryant said this is the utility companies' property and responsibility.

"We won't pick up those until the utility company comes. Those are their poles," Bryant said.

"We need the utility companies to clean up their mess before we can clean our mess," Capps said.

Bryant asked the council for permission to purchase a new gas-powered chipper to increase the street department's efficiency in disposing of limbs during the cleanup. This will be the city's third chipper.

The total cost for the chipper, according to Bryant, will be approximately $33,386, and the funds will be drawn from the solid waste fund. The chipper, he said, will have a three-year, or 3,500 hour, warranty.

Council members unanimously approved the purchase.

Bryant also told the council that the city will be able to tear down damaged houses that meet certain criteria with the help of the fire department. He said the city will still have to notify the owners and meet due process requirements, but the requirements will be lessened due to fire codes.

"With the help of the fire department, we'll have the opportunity to tear them down in a certain condition without us having to go through all the stuff," Bryant said.