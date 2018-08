The Forrest City Civic Center Commission is scheduled to meet at 5 this evening at the Civic Center.

At 6 p.m., the Palestine Advertising and Promotion Commission is scheduled to meet at Palestine City Hall, followed by a Palestine City Council meeting at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the Forrest City School Board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m., in the library on the junior high campus.

Share this: