Festival in Palestine begins tonight

The L'Anguille River Festival kicks off in Palestine with a fish fry and cake auction beginning at 6 this evening at the Palestine Fire Department.

A full day of activities is planned for Saturday.

Events begin at 7:30 a.m., with registration for the 5K walk/run. The race will begin at 8.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., activities and events for children and vendor booths will be open. There will also be an antique car show with the judging beginning at noon, and a dunking booth will also be set up. The concession stand will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Armbands will be sold for $10 for children ages six and up. The armbands will allow the children to enjoy all of the events throughout the day.

Several musical groups will perform during the event, which will also feature a beauty pageant, womanless beauty pageant and a corn hole tournament.

Veterans will be honored during a special program beginning at noon.

