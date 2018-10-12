Jr. Lady Patriots lose to Newport

The Palestine-Wheatley Junior Lady Patriots played the first game of the 3A-East junior high conference tournament Thursday at Piggott, losing to Newport in straight sets 9-25, 26-24.

Nia Taylor led with two aces and four kills while

Billee Young had five assists, Gentry Bass three kills and Katelyn Mason finished with eight digs.

Newport advanced to face top-seeded Trumann in a second game on Thursday.

•••••

The seventh seeded varsity Lady Patriots will open conference tournament play Saturday at 6:30 when they face fourth-seeded Piggott, the tournament host team.

Saturday’s winner returns on Monday to face the Newport-Harrisburg winner.

Share this: