School boards meeting tonight

Several meetings are scheduled for this week in St. Francis County.

At 5:30 this evening, the Forrest City School Board is scheduled to meet in the library on the junior high school campus. Board members will consider a resolution and hear an update on the track.

At 7 p.m., the Palestine-Wheatley School Board will meet in the cafeteria on the high school campus. Board members will hear an update on the new high school.

On Tuesday, the St. Francis County Quorum Court will meet at 5 p.m., at the courthouse. Justices will consider ordinances appropriating interest to the St. Francis County Indigent Fund and designating a collector of fines. They will also consider four appointments to the county museum board.

At 6 p.m., on Tuesday, the Forrest City City Council will meet at city hall. An ordinance regarding the purchase of a pump for the water department is on the agenda.

All of these meetings are open to the public.

