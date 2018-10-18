Tickets available for Pancake Day

The annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

As area residents head to the polls to cast their ballots in the general election, they are also reminded to stop by the First Baptist Church on Rosser Street for pancakes.

Members of the Kiwanis Club, with help from the local Lions Club and Cub Scout Pack #224, will begin serving pancakes at 11 a.m., in the church’s gymnasium and continue serving until 7 p.m.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, water, coffee and orange juice. Cub Scouts will be selling milk and soft drinks as a fundraiser for their group.

Tickets are $7 in advance and will be $8 at the door.

For more information on tickets, call Melissa Ward at 870-317-7910.

