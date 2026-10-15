The St. Francis County Fair

returns Saturday, Oct. 17, kicking

off a week of carnival rides,

competitions and family

friendly activities at the Wiley T.

Jones Fairgrounds south of

Forrest City.

The fair, which runs through

Oct. 24, will feature several new

attractions this year, including a

beef heifer show, barrel racing, a

color run and a new carnival.

Fairgoers will also notice

improvements to the main

exhibit building, along with

changes to the annual pageant

schedule.

St. Francis County Fair Board

member Maggie Boeckmann

said organizers have been

working to expand activities

while improving the overall

experience for exhibitors and

visitors.

One of the newest additions

is the beef heifer show,

scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday,

Oct. 18, in the livestock building.

According to Boeckmann,

exhibitors will bring heifers

raised in St. Francis County to

the fairgrounds on Saturday,

Oct. 17, for registration from 10

a.m. to noon. Local veterinarian

Dr. James Gehring and

representatives from Arkansas

livestock agencies will be on site

to complete required veterinary

checks and vaccinations.

The entry fee is $40 per

animal, and the competition will

feature three divisions based on

the animals’ birth dates. The

junior heifer division includes

cattle born March 1 through the

show date, the intermediate

division includes cattle born

Sept. 1 through Feb. 28, and the

senior division includes cattle

born March 1 through Aug. 31.

Another addition to the fair’s

lineup is barrel racing,

scheduled to begin at noon

Sunday, Oct. 18, in the outdoor

arena.

“We tried to have this event

last

year and it was

unfortunately rained out,”

Boeckmann said. “We are

hoping for better weather this

year and to be able to hold this

exciting event.”

A negative Coggins test is

required for horses entered in

the

competition.

Those

interested in participating or

preregistering may contact

Sherry Rhea at 870-630-7037.

Boeckmann said visitors

entering the main exhibit

building will also see a new

layout designed to create a more

open and organized space for

displays and booths.

“Participants will notice upon

arrival that we have made a lot

of changes to our main exhibit

building,” Boeckmann said. “We

have redone the layout and the

way we will stage booths.”

Under the new arrangement,

exhibits

such

photography

as

art,

and other

competitive entries will be

displayed toward the front of the

building, while commercial,

educational and campaign

booths will be located toward

the back.

“We have taken out the

middle section and made the

area more open and nice,”

Boeckmann said. “I think people

will really enjoy the changes

made.”

Commercial and educational

booth setup begins Sunday, Oct.

18. Early entries for art,

photography, canned foods,

sewing, arts and crafts,

household arts, knitting, crochet

and apiary exhibits will be

accepted from 3 to 5 p.m.,

Sunday, and 2 to 7 p.m., Monday,

Oct. 19. Fairgoers can also look

forward to a new carnival this

year providing rides and

midway attractions.

“We have hired a new

carnival out of Hot Springs,”

Boeckmann said. “They have

actually already started setting

up some of their rides. We are

excited to be using someone a

little more local.”

The midway is scheduled to

open Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Armbands will cost $25 each

and may be purchased on the

midway.

Another change this year

involves the fair’s popular

pageants. Rehearsals will be

held Monday, Oct. 19, with the

competitions scheduled to

begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct.

24.

Boeckmann said the

decision to move the pageants

to the morning was made with

younger contestants and their

families in mind.

“With the little ones, it

seemed we were having

pageants right during nap

time, so we have moved up the

time to the morning,” she said.

“This way it is better for the

little contestants and we will

be done early enough that

they can leave from the

pageant and go enjoy the

midway and other fair

activities we have planned for

Saturday.”

Traditional fair activities

will also return throughout the

week, including family bingo,

school visits, children’s

competitions and agricultural

exhibits.

The fair’s Kountry Kitchen

will once again be serving

lunch plates beginning

Monday, Oct. 19, with meals

available daily starting at 11

a.m. Barbecue plates will be

offered Tuesday, Oct. 20,

through Saturday, Oct. 24, for

$14 each.

The Kiwanis Club of Forrest

City will host family bingo at 6

p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the

Kountry Kitchen.

Children’s activities and

school field trips are

scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21. Activities

in the evening, beginning at

5:30 p.m., will include the

giant pumpkin weigh-in,

children’s pedal tractor races

and sack races.

Another new event will

bring a splash of color to the

fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 24,

with a Color Run organized by

Tyler Hendrix.

The event will feature both

a one-mile race and a 5K, with

stations along the routes

where participants will be

showered with colored

powder. Registration will begin

at 7:30 a.m., with races

starting at 8 a.m.

According to Hendrix, both

races will begin at the

fairgrounds. The 5K route will

take participants from the

fairgrounds to the Forrest City

Sports Complex and back,

while the one-mile route will

follow a marked course on the

fairgrounds property.

Strollers and wagons are

welcome, allowing families

with younger children to

participate together.

With a combination of new

attractions and returning

favorites, Boeckmann said the

Fair Board hopes this year’s

event will provide

opportunities for residents of

all ages to enjoy the county’s

annual tradition.

“We are looking forward to

a great fair,” Boeckmann said.

“We encourage everyone to

come out and enjoy the

activities we have planned.

There is something for

everyone.”