The St. Francis County Fair
returns Saturday, Oct. 17, kicking
off a week of carnival rides,
competitions and family
friendly activities at the Wiley T.
Jones Fairgrounds south of
Forrest City.
The fair, which runs through
Oct. 24, will feature several new
attractions this year, including a
beef heifer show, barrel racing, a
color run and a new carnival.
Fairgoers will also notice
improvements to the main
exhibit building, along with
changes to the annual pageant
schedule.
St. Francis County Fair Board
member Maggie Boeckmann
said organizers have been
working to expand activities
while improving the overall
experience for exhibitors and
visitors.
One of the newest additions
is the beef heifer show,
scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday,
Oct. 18, in the livestock building.
According to Boeckmann,
exhibitors will bring heifers
raised in St. Francis County to
the fairgrounds on Saturday,
Oct. 17, for registration from 10
a.m. to noon. Local veterinarian
Dr. James Gehring and
representatives from Arkansas
livestock agencies will be on site
to complete required veterinary
checks and vaccinations.
The entry fee is $40 per
animal, and the competition will
feature three divisions based on
the animals’ birth dates. The
junior heifer division includes
cattle born March 1 through the
show date, the intermediate
division includes cattle born
Sept. 1 through Feb. 28, and the
senior division includes cattle
born March 1 through Aug. 31.
Another addition to the fair’s
lineup is barrel racing,
scheduled to begin at noon
Sunday, Oct. 18, in the outdoor
arena.
“We tried to have this event
last
year and it was
unfortunately rained out,”
Boeckmann said. “We are
hoping for better weather this
year and to be able to hold this
exciting event.”
A negative Coggins test is
required for horses entered in
the
competition.
Those
interested in participating or
preregistering may contact
Sherry Rhea at 870-630-7037.
Boeckmann said visitors
entering the main exhibit
building will also see a new
layout designed to create a more
open and organized space for
displays and booths.
“Participants will notice upon
arrival that we have made a lot
of changes to our main exhibit
building,” Boeckmann said. “We
have redone the layout and the
way we will stage booths.”
Under the new arrangement,
exhibits
such
photography
as
art,
and other
competitive entries will be
displayed toward the front of the
building, while commercial,
educational and campaign
booths will be located toward
the back.
“We have taken out the
middle section and made the
area more open and nice,”
Boeckmann said. “I think people
will really enjoy the changes
made.”
Commercial and educational
booth setup begins Sunday, Oct.
18. Early entries for art,
photography, canned foods,
sewing, arts and crafts,
household arts, knitting, crochet
and apiary exhibits will be
accepted from 3 to 5 p.m.,
Sunday, and 2 to 7 p.m., Monday,
Oct. 19. Fairgoers can also look
forward to a new carnival this
year providing rides and
midway attractions.
“We have hired a new
carnival out of Hot Springs,”
Boeckmann said. “They have
actually already started setting
up some of their rides. We are
excited to be using someone a
little more local.”
The midway is scheduled to
open Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Armbands will cost $25 each
and may be purchased on the
midway.
Another change this year
involves the fair’s popular
pageants. Rehearsals will be
held Monday, Oct. 19, with the
competitions scheduled to
begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct.
24.
Boeckmann said the
decision to move the pageants
to the morning was made with
younger contestants and their
families in mind.
“With the little ones, it
seemed we were having
pageants right during nap
time, so we have moved up the
time to the morning,” she said.
“This way it is better for the
little contestants and we will
be done early enough that
they can leave from the
pageant and go enjoy the
midway and other fair
activities we have planned for
Saturday.”
Traditional fair activities
will also return throughout the
week, including family bingo,
school visits, children’s
competitions and agricultural
exhibits.
The fair’s Kountry Kitchen
will once again be serving
lunch plates beginning
Monday, Oct. 19, with meals
available daily starting at 11
a.m. Barbecue plates will be
offered Tuesday, Oct. 20,
through Saturday, Oct. 24, for
$14 each.
The Kiwanis Club of Forrest
City will host family bingo at 6
p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the
Kountry Kitchen.
Children’s activities and
school field trips are
scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21. Activities
in the evening, beginning at
5:30 p.m., will include the
giant pumpkin weigh-in,
children’s pedal tractor races
and sack races.
Another new event will
bring a splash of color to the
fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 24,
with a Color Run organized by
Tyler Hendrix.
The event will feature both
a one-mile race and a 5K, with
stations along the routes
where participants will be
showered with colored
powder. Registration will begin
at 7:30 a.m., with races
starting at 8 a.m.
According to Hendrix, both
races will begin at the
fairgrounds. The 5K route will
take participants from the
fairgrounds to the Forrest City
Sports Complex and back,
while the one-mile route will
follow a marked course on the
fairgrounds property.
Strollers and wagons are
welcome, allowing families
with younger children to
participate together.
With a combination of new
attractions and returning
favorites, Boeckmann said the
Fair Board hopes this year’s
event will provide
opportunities for residents of
all ages to enjoy the county’s
annual tradition.
“We are looking forward to
a great fair,” Boeckmann said.
“We encourage everyone to
come out and enjoy the
activities we have planned.
There is something for
everyone.”