Palestine Water Utility customers remain under a boil order following a water main failure over the weekend that caused the system’s water tank to drain.

Palestine Water Utility General Manager Derrick Boileau said he first became aware of the problem Saturday morning after receiving calls from customers reporting a loss of water pressure.

“I checked mine and it was fine, but a few minutes later I got another phone call from a customer and they were having the same problem,” Boileau said.

Crews searched for the source of the problem and found a leak in the riverbed near the western relief.

“We found a leak in the river bottom and it drained the tank,” Boileau said.

According to Boileau, the department made a temporary repair, restoring water service to residents around 10 p.m., Saturday. Boileau said a permanent repair is expected later this week or early next week.

“This is the quickest way we could restore water,” Boileau said. “If this would have been wintertime, I don’t know what we would have done. Someone was smiling down on us.”

Although water service has been restored, customers remain under a boil order while the utility waits for testing to confirm the water is safe.

“We are waiting to get sample bottles from the Health Department. I will take samples of the water to Little Rock to the state lab,” Boileau said. “It will take about 24 hours to get results back.”

Boileau asked residents to remain patient while the utility completes the required testing and repair process.

“Be patient. This is a drawn-out process, but we will get back to normal,” Boileau said.