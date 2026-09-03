Three people are vying to
become sheriff and collector in St.
Francis County, with a pair of
newcomers facing off against a
long-time incumbent.
SFC Sheriff and Collector
Bobby May is facing challenges in
November from Tommy
Hampton and Gil Brazeale. The
race will be decided during the
general election on Nov. 3.
Last week, the Times-Herald
hosted a forum featuring the
candidates at the Forrest City
Civic Center.
May has served as sheriff and
collector for the past 38 years,
with his first stint in Lee County
before he was elected to the
position in St. Francis County.
May attributed his success to
his father who taught him a good
work ethic at a young age.
“My Dad said, ‘I’ll teach you to
work so you’ll always be able to
make a living for your family,” said
May. “I’ve never been lazy. I’ve
always appreciated the fact that
I’ve had an opportunity to work.”
Hampton said he began
working as a jailer at the
Crittenden County Sheriff’s
Department, finding jobs along
the way with other police
departments.
“I wanted to dedicate myself to
my community and to my family
so I became a police officer,” said
Hampton. “I’m a patrol lieutenant
at the Forrest City Police
Department. I absolutely love this
community and want to expand
and continue the things I do.”
Brazeale said he has lived in
this community all of his life.
“I’m not a politician. I’m not
even a good public speaker. I am
a good-doer in the community.
When we’re talking about the
future of our county, we aren’t
simply just talking about
politics. We’re talking about the
people. Public safety is not just
about arrests and statistics. It’s
about trust. Y’all give me a
chance and I’ll be the guy for
y’all.”
Each of the three candidates
has a background in law
enforcement, with May having
served as sheriff for two
counties. Hampton has been a
police officer in several cities,
and Brazeale said he previously
worked at the FCPD and with
the First Judicial District Drug
Task Force.
When asked how each would
provide equal coverage to all of
the county’s residents, the
candidates responded that
deputies would be placed where
needed.
Brazeale said he would pull
deputies from the Interstate 40
team and put them back to
patrolling county roads.
Hampton said he would
separate the county into districts
for deputies to cover, and May
said his 22 deputies now cover
the county the best they can.
All three said they would have
an open-door policy that would
allow them to communicate
freely with the public regardless
of the concerns being voiced.
“Anyone who comes to the
courthouse and wants to speak
with me can,” said May. “I’m a
public servant and I work for
you. I’m very happy for you to
come see me.”
Hampton said that in his
current role with the FCPD he
deals with citizens’ complaints
on a daily basis. “Most times, a
discussion is all anyone wants.
They want to be heard, and once
I’ve heard their complaint, I try
to investigate the matter and
write a letter in response to give
to them personally.”
Brazeale said he would visit
with people in their homes
instead of asking them to come
to the sheriff’s department.
“People are scared to go to
the courthouse and be seen at
the sheriff’s department. If
there’s a problem, I’ll come to
you if you call me. We’ll figure
out what’s going on and a
solution to the problem.” Brazeale and Hampton said
they would attend each Quorum
Court meeting to keep justices
updated on the progress being
made in the sheriff’s
department. May said he
already regularly visits with
justices.
Hampton said that if elected,
he would spend the first year in
office building bonds within the
county.
Brazeale said he would make
a “complete overhaul” to the
department on his first day in
office.
May said his goal moving
forward is to try and secure
more money for deputies.
When asked what each hopes
to accomplish during their first
term that voters could use to
determine if the term was
successful, the candidates
agreed that making sure SFC
residents are happy and safe is
the goal.
“I just hope to go through the
next four years with good health
and be an asset to the people of
St. Francis County,” said May.
“At the end of four years, I
hope we, as a community, have
united to take care of our
problems together and then we
won’t have those problems,”
said Hampton.
“I’d like to bring back some
of the things we’ve lost like the
search and rescue team and
really just having the people of
the community like the police
again,” said Brazeale. “If there
are problems, let us know so we
can handle those firsthand
instead of going through social
media and everything else.”
The sheriff and collector’s
race will be decided during the
general election on Tuesday,
Nov. 3. Early voting begins on
Monday, Oct. 19, at the
courthouse.