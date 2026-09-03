Three people are vying to

become sheriff and collector in St.

Francis County, with a pair of

newcomers facing off against a

long-time incumbent.

SFC Sheriff and Collector

Bobby May is facing challenges in

November from Tommy

Hampton and Gil Brazeale. The

race will be decided during the

general election on Nov. 3.

Last week, the Times-Herald

hosted a forum featuring the

candidates at the Forrest City

Civic Center.

May has served as sheriff and

collector for the past 38 years,

with his first stint in Lee County

before he was elected to the

position in St. Francis County.

May attributed his success to

his father who taught him a good

work ethic at a young age.

“My Dad said, ‘I’ll teach you to

work so you’ll always be able to

make a living for your family,” said

May. “I’ve never been lazy. I’ve

always appreciated the fact that

I’ve had an opportunity to work.”

Hampton said he began

working as a jailer at the

Crittenden County Sheriff’s

Department, finding jobs along

the way with other police

departments.

“I wanted to dedicate myself to

my community and to my family

so I became a police officer,” said

Hampton. “I’m a patrol lieutenant

at the Forrest City Police

Department. I absolutely love this

community and want to expand

and continue the things I do.”

Brazeale said he has lived in

this community all of his life.

“I’m not a politician. I’m not

even a good public speaker. I am

a good-doer in the community.

When we’re talking about the

future of our county, we aren’t

simply just talking about

politics. We’re talking about the

people. Public safety is not just

about arrests and statistics. It’s

about trust. Y’all give me a

chance and I’ll be the guy for

y’all.”

Each of the three candidates

has a background in law

enforcement, with May having

served as sheriff for two

counties. Hampton has been a

police officer in several cities,

and Brazeale said he previously

worked at the FCPD and with

the First Judicial District Drug

Task Force.

When asked how each would

provide equal coverage to all of

the county’s residents, the

candidates responded that

deputies would be placed where

needed.

Brazeale said he would pull

deputies from the Interstate 40

team and put them back to

patrolling county roads.

Hampton said he would

separate the county into districts

for deputies to cover, and May

said his 22 deputies now cover

the county the best they can.

All three said they would have

an open-door policy that would

allow them to communicate

freely with the public regardless

of the concerns being voiced.

“Anyone who comes to the

courthouse and wants to speak

with me can,” said May. “I’m a

public servant and I work for

you. I’m very happy for you to

come see me.”

Hampton said that in his

current role with the FCPD he

deals with citizens’ complaints

on a daily basis. “Most times, a

discussion is all anyone wants.

They want to be heard, and once

I’ve heard their complaint, I try

to investigate the matter and

write a letter in response to give

to them personally.”

Brazeale said he would visit

with people in their homes

instead of asking them to come

to the sheriff’s department.

“People are scared to go to

the courthouse and be seen at

the sheriff’s department. If

there’s a problem, I’ll come to

you if you call me. We’ll figure

out what’s going on and a

solution to the problem.” Brazeale and Hampton said

they would attend each Quorum

Court meeting to keep justices

updated on the progress being

made in the sheriff’s

department. May said he

already regularly visits with

justices.

Hampton said that if elected,

he would spend the first year in

office building bonds within the

county.

Brazeale said he would make

a “complete overhaul” to the

department on his first day in

office.

May said his goal moving

forward is to try and secure

more money for deputies.

When asked what each hopes

to accomplish during their first

term that voters could use to

determine if the term was

successful, the candidates

agreed that making sure SFC

residents are happy and safe is

the goal.

“I just hope to go through the

next four years with good health

and be an asset to the people of

St. Francis County,” said May.

“At the end of four years, I

hope we, as a community, have

united to take care of our

problems together and then we

won’t have those problems,”

said Hampton.

“I’d like to bring back some

of the things we’ve lost like the

search and rescue team and

really just having the people of

the community like the police

again,” said Brazeale. “If there

are problems, let us know so we

can handle those firsthand

instead of going through social

media and everything else.”

The sheriff and collector’s

race will be decided during the

general election on Tuesday,

Nov. 3. Early voting begins on

Monday, Oct. 19, at the

courthouse.