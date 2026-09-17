The Colt Community

Development Corporation will

host its 34th annual Colt Pioneer

Day on Saturday, Sept. 19,

bringing live entertainment,

food, historical exhibits and

more to the lawn of the historic

William Stone House.

The event will be held from 9

a.m. to 3 p.m., at the William

Stone House located on

Highway 306 East in Colt.

Colt CDC member Walter

Meals said Pioneer Day will

feature gospel music by local

singers, historical exhibits,

informational booths and arts

and crafts vendors.

Live entertainment will

include performances by the

Matthews Family, Linda Cagle

and others. Brian Frames, pastor

of Ridgewood Baptist Church,

will serve as master of

ceremonies for the day.

Meals said beans and

cornbread, one of the longtime

traditions of Pioneer Day, will

also return.

“Of course we will have our

beans and cornbread,” Meals

said. “We will also have items for

sale at the snack tent, such as nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs,

chili pies and assorted drinks.”

Proceeds from Pioneer Day

help the Colt CDC maintain the

William Stone House and care

for the organization’s historic

exhibits.

“This is one of the few

fundraisers we have every year

that helps us with maintenance

and insurance on the buildings

to ensure we keep them up for

years to come,” Meals said.

Built around 1884, the

William Stone House is listed on

the National Register of Historic

Places and serves as an

important piece of Colt’s

history.

Meals said organizers have

dealt with rainy weather during

Pioneer Day in recent years, but

the event’s traditional meal will

still be available regardless of

the weather.

“The past couple of years,

we’ve had a little trouble with

rain,” Meals said. “However, we

will have our beans and

cornbread to-go plates rain or

shine.”

Carryout meals will be

available while supplies last.

There will be no charge for

booth space at this year’s event.

Those interested in setting up a

booth may call 501-626-7138 or

501-626-7254 for more

information.

“Please come out and join us

on Sept. 19,” Meals said. “And

be sure to bring a lawn chair

and enjoy the Pioneer Day

festivities in Colt.