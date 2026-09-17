The Colt Community
Development Corporation will
host its 34th annual Colt Pioneer
Day on Saturday, Sept. 19,
bringing live entertainment,
food, historical exhibits and
more to the lawn of the historic
William Stone House.
The event will be held from 9
a.m. to 3 p.m., at the William
Stone House located on
Highway 306 East in Colt.
Colt CDC member Walter
Meals said Pioneer Day will
feature gospel music by local
singers, historical exhibits,
informational booths and arts
and crafts vendors.
Live entertainment will
include performances by the
Matthews Family, Linda Cagle
and others. Brian Frames, pastor
of Ridgewood Baptist Church,
will serve as master of
ceremonies for the day.
Meals said beans and
cornbread, one of the longtime
traditions of Pioneer Day, will
also return.
“Of course we will have our
beans and cornbread,” Meals
said. “We will also have items for
sale at the snack tent, such as nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs,
chili pies and assorted drinks.”
Proceeds from Pioneer Day
help the Colt CDC maintain the
William Stone House and care
for the organization’s historic
exhibits.
“This is one of the few
fundraisers we have every year
that helps us with maintenance
and insurance on the buildings
to ensure we keep them up for
years to come,” Meals said.
Built around 1884, the
William Stone House is listed on
the National Register of Historic
Places and serves as an
important piece of Colt’s
history.
Meals said organizers have
dealt with rainy weather during
Pioneer Day in recent years, but
the event’s traditional meal will
still be available regardless of
the weather.
“The past couple of years,
we’ve had a little trouble with
rain,” Meals said. “However, we
will have our beans and
cornbread to-go plates rain or
shine.”
Carryout meals will be
available while supplies last.
There will be no charge for
booth space at this year’s event.
Those interested in setting up a
booth may call 501-626-7138 or
501-626-7254 for more
information.
“Please come out and join us
on Sept. 19,” Meals said. “And
be sure to bring a lawn chair
and enjoy the Pioneer Day
festivities in Colt.