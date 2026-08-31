Football season officially kicked off in the Delta on Friday night, with both St. Francis County teams opening their seasons in the win column.

The Palestine-Wheatley Patriots started the season on the road, traveling to Des Arc and coming away with a 22-16 victory over the Eagles.

The win gives the Patriots a 1-0 start as they prepare to take the field in front of their home crowd for the first time this season. Palestine-Wheatley will host Cross County on Friday, Sept. 4, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Forrest City Mustangs also made a statement in their season opener, earning a 44-14 victory over the Clinton Yellowjackets at home.

Forrest City will take its 1-0 record on the road this week for a matchup against Wynne. The Mustangs and Yellowjackets are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in Wynne.

With opening-night victories for both programs, St. Francis County football is off to a winning start as the Patriots and Mustangs turn their attention to Week 2.