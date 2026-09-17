The Crowley’s Ridge Saddle
Club’s annual rodeo will kick off
tonight, Thursday, Sept. 17, with
the annual Miracle Rodeo
followed by two nights of
competition at the Wiley T. Jones
Fairgrounds.
Contestants began signing up
on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to compete
in the Friday and Saturday
events, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Gates will open at 6:30 each
evening.
CRSC event organizer Bobby
Huckaba said this year’s rodeo
will once again feature TJ
Williams as the clown.
“TJ has been doing this for
many, many years and he brings
a lot of talent to Forrest City,”
said Huckaba. “Advance tickets
for this year’s rodeo will be $11
each. Tickets on rodeo nights
will be $12 at the gate, and
children under 10 get in for free
with a paid adult on both
nights.”
According to Huckaba, the
rodeo has been held for at least
the last 30 years, with this being
his 26th year as Saddle Club
president.
“The Saddle Club organized
in 1971 and they had horse
shows and a few amateur rodeos
back then,” said Huckaba. “I
know they started the annual
rodeo a few years before I
became president so I know it
has been going on for at least 30
years. I am just happy to have
this continuing each year. I hope
one day it gets so big people
think it is a world fair.”
Huckaba said the mechanical bull will be making a return this
year.
“The gates will open at 6:30
p.m.,” said Huckaba. “The
mechanical bull is coming back.
Our concession stand will be
open with plenty of food to serve.
We also will be honoring our
veterans each night as well.”
According to Huckaba, all
funds generated by the rodeo
each year are used to pay the
organization’s bills before the
remainder is donated to the Area
8 Special Olympics.
“The annual Miracle Rodeo
will be at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday,
Sept. 17,” said Huckaba. “All of
the funds we make from the
rodeo go into the Charity Rodeo
account, and once all of our bills
are paid, we give back to the
Forrest City School District’s
Special Olympics. It is actually
the Area 8 Special Olympics
which encompasses three
counties. It is for our local
people.”
According to Huckaba, the
rodeo would not be possible if
not for the support of the
community each year.
“We are sponsored by the
Forrest City Advertising and
Promotion Commission and
several local businesses,” said
Huckaba. “I don’t want to name
them because I don’t want to
leave anyone out. Without the
support of the community, we
would not be able to do this. Not
just those who buy ads, but those
who come through the gate as
well. If not for them, this would
not be possible. We just want to
invite everyone out to enjoy what
our rodeo has to offer.”