The Crowley’s Ridge Saddle

Club’s annual rodeo will kick off

tonight, Thursday, Sept. 17, with

the annual Miracle Rodeo

followed by two nights of

competition at the Wiley T. Jones

Fairgrounds.

Contestants began signing up

on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to compete

in the Friday and Saturday

events, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Gates will open at 6:30 each

evening.

CRSC event organizer Bobby

Huckaba said this year’s rodeo

will once again feature TJ

Williams as the clown.

“TJ has been doing this for

many, many years and he brings

a lot of talent to Forrest City,”

said Huckaba. “Advance tickets

for this year’s rodeo will be $11

each. Tickets on rodeo nights

will be $12 at the gate, and

children under 10 get in for free

with a paid adult on both

nights.”

According to Huckaba, the

rodeo has been held for at least

the last 30 years, with this being

his 26th year as Saddle Club

president.

“The Saddle Club organized

in 1971 and they had horse

shows and a few amateur rodeos

back then,” said Huckaba. “I

know they started the annual

rodeo a few years before I

became president so I know it

has been going on for at least 30

years. I am just happy to have

this continuing each year. I hope

one day it gets so big people

think it is a world fair.”

Huckaba said the mechanical bull will be making a return this

year.

“The gates will open at 6:30

p.m.,” said Huckaba. “The

mechanical bull is coming back.

Our concession stand will be

open with plenty of food to serve.

We also will be honoring our

veterans each night as well.”

According to Huckaba, all

funds generated by the rodeo

each year are used to pay the

organization’s bills before the

remainder is donated to the Area

8 Special Olympics.

“The annual Miracle Rodeo

will be at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday,

Sept. 17,” said Huckaba. “All of

the funds we make from the

rodeo go into the Charity Rodeo

account, and once all of our bills

are paid, we give back to the

Forrest City School District’s

Special Olympics. It is actually

the Area 8 Special Olympics

which encompasses three

counties. It is for our local

people.”

According to Huckaba, the

rodeo would not be possible if

not for the support of the

community each year.

“We are sponsored by the

Forrest City Advertising and

Promotion Commission and

several local businesses,” said

Huckaba. “I don’t want to name

them because I don’t want to

leave anyone out. Without the

support of the community, we

would not be able to do this. Not

just those who buy ads, but those

who come through the gate as

well. If not for them, this would

not be possible. We just want to

invite everyone out to enjoy what

our rodeo has to offer.”