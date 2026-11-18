Soon after Forrest City Mayor

Larry Bryant painted a bleak

picture of the city’s financial

position, council members

voted to amend that meeting’s

agenda to vote on bonuses for

themselves, along with all full

time and part-time employees.

Councilman Jim Bailey, who

asked to amend the agenda so

the council could discuss the

bonuses, proposed a $1,500

amount.

City elected officials and

employees received a $1,000

bonus last year with part-time

employees receiving $500.

“As I told you all earlier, we’re

broke. Actually broke,” said

Bryant. “The $1,000 we give is

basically the same equivalent of

giving everybody a 50-cent an

hour raise for the whole year, which isn’t a lot of money,” said

Bryant. “We just don’t have

money, but I won’t say a word

against it. It’s the council’s

prerogative.”

Bryant explained that several

city departments such as water,

solid waste and the street

department had enough money

in their budgets to fund the

bonuses.

“Our total, separating the

general fund and water

department, on the general fund

side is around $125,000 for

Christmas bonuses,” said

Councilman Lowry Astin, who

also chairs the budget

committee. “I just wanted to

make sure since we had a giant

increase in insurance last year

and we’re going to have another

one this year.”

“We could potentially

transfer money from solid waste to cover it,” said Bryant. “We can

transfer it if it’s not allocated, but

what’s allocated can’t be

transferred into the general

fund.”

“We can do that and that’s

how it’s been done in the past at

this time of year,” said City Clerk

Derene Cochran.

“This doesn’t cover elected

officials does it?” asked Astin.

“Yes,” replied Bailey.

Bryant estimates the city has

about 150 total employees.

The only place it will hurt us

is in the general fund. The water

department has funds, street

department and solid waste can

pay it, but everybody under

general fund…that’s where we’re

lacking at is under general fund

revenue,” said Bryant.

He estimated that having

bonuses paid for those

employees through their

departments would still leave

the city with about 80 employees

to receive a bonus from the

general fund.

The bonuses were approved

by a vote of 5-to-1, with Astin

voting against it.

Council members Louise

Fields and Marvin Metcalf were

absent.