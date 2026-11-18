Soon after Forrest City Mayor
Larry Bryant painted a bleak
picture of the city’s financial
position, council members
voted to amend that meeting’s
agenda to vote on bonuses for
themselves, along with all full
time and part-time employees.
Councilman Jim Bailey, who
asked to amend the agenda so
the council could discuss the
bonuses, proposed a $1,500
amount.
City elected officials and
employees received a $1,000
bonus last year with part-time
employees receiving $500.
“As I told you all earlier, we’re
broke. Actually broke,” said
Bryant. “The $1,000 we give is
basically the same equivalent of
giving everybody a 50-cent an
hour raise for the whole year, which isn’t a lot of money,” said
Bryant. “We just don’t have
money, but I won’t say a word
against it. It’s the council’s
prerogative.”
Bryant explained that several
city departments such as water,
solid waste and the street
department had enough money
in their budgets to fund the
bonuses.
“Our total, separating the
general fund and water
department, on the general fund
side is around $125,000 for
Christmas bonuses,” said
Councilman Lowry Astin, who
also chairs the budget
committee. “I just wanted to
make sure since we had a giant
increase in insurance last year
and we’re going to have another
one this year.”
“We could potentially
transfer money from solid waste to cover it,” said Bryant. “We can
transfer it if it’s not allocated, but
what’s allocated can’t be
transferred into the general
fund.”
“We can do that and that’s
how it’s been done in the past at
this time of year,” said City Clerk
Derene Cochran.
“This doesn’t cover elected
officials does it?” asked Astin.
“Yes,” replied Bailey.
Bryant estimates the city has
about 150 total employees.
The only place it will hurt us
is in the general fund. The water
department has funds, street
department and solid waste can
pay it, but everybody under
general fund…that’s where we’re
lacking at is under general fund
revenue,” said Bryant.
He estimated that having
bonuses paid for those
employees through their
departments would still leave
the city with about 80 employees
to receive a bonus from the
general fund.
The bonuses were approved
by a vote of 5-to-1, with Astin
voting against it.
Council members Louise
Fields and Marvin Metcalf were
absent.