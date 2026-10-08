The Delta Regional Airport
Authority recently agreed to seek
an additional three years of
funding from St. Francis and
Cross counties, as well as the
cities of Forrest City and Wynne.
The group also agreed to begin
using parking passes for people
who regularly fly into the airport
and leave personal vehicles there.
DRAA Chairman Shannon
Hobbs told board members he
had written a letter to request
another three years of funding
from entities served by the
airport.
“In your packets, you will see a
two page letter, it should be front
and back,” said Hobbs. “I really
want you guys to read this,
because what this is, is our letter
that we are going to send out, with
board approval, to St. Francis
County, Cross County, the city of
Wynne and the city of Forrest City.
This is asking for the next three
year round of funding at $15,000
per year.”
Hobbs said the letter shows
that payments would begin in the
spring of 2027 to keep everyone
on the same schedule.
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“This is very important,” said
Hobbs. “At this point in time,
today, all entities have paid and
everybody is even. There have
been a little bit of side stepping as
some have wanted to do fall or
spring. So, in this letter, I am
asking for this to begin in the
spring of 2027 so we can keep
everybody on the same pay
schedule. It is budget planning
time now for cities and counties
so I wanted to get this out there as
soon as possible.”
Hobbs shared with the group
that St. Francis County officials
have already voted to help fund
the airport.
“I would like for this to go out
soon,” said Hobbs. “St. Francis
County actually jumped ahead of
the curve. At the last Quorum
Court meeting, the judge (Craig
Jones) went ahead and asked the
Court to approve three payments
for us. So, we are a little bit ahead
with St. Francis County. I want to
go ahead and send the letter to Craig, the judge, just so he will
have it. Everybody is equal.”
According to Hobbs, he did
not ask for an increase in
funding to try and show each
entity that the airport is
operating within its means the
best it possibly can.
“Once you get it, I would like
for everybody to read through
it,” said Hobbs. “Then, I would
like to have a motion in order to
accept this as the form that we
want to send out to the entities
or if the board would like to edit
it in any way. I did not go up on
funding and I am trying to show
that we are trying to operate
within our means and utilizing
every source of income we can.
“We are trying to grow fuel
sales. We are accumulating our
rent. We are building more
hangars to increase what we get
in rent. I pointed out in here that
we have expenses that are
increasing too, such as our
insurance that went up. With our
additional revenue, we are trying
to operate within our means. I
felt like that was something that
we, as a board, can really unify
on and talk about when we are
talking about this. With inflation,
it has happened really fast, but
we are not asking for more
money. We are trying to stay
within our means.”
Hobbs said this also provides
each entity with more of an
interest in the airport’s success
as they would have a financial
investment involved rather than
just seats on the board.
“This is critical too because
this is Forrest City’s airport, this
is Wynne’s airport, this is Cross
County’s airport and this is St.
Francis County’s airport,” said
Hobbs. “This gives them a little
bit of bite that they can have in
the airport. They can show that
they are contributors to it as
well; more than just a filling a
seat with an appointment on the
board. We are actually a
monetary investment.”
Hobbs mentioned that over
30 years ago, the Wynne airport
was funded by the city of Wynne
with $15,000 per year.
“Years ago, before the Delta
Regional Airport was even
thought about, I was fresh out of
college and Wynne mayor Paul
Nichols asked me to serve on the
Wynne Airport Commission,”
said Hobbs. “Chad remembers
it. Back in the late 1990s, the
Wynne airport was a much
smaller airport and it did not
have near the expenses that this
airport has. Not near the traffic,
not near the facilities and the
city funded it $15,000 per year.
That was 30 years ago.”
According to Hobbs, he
didn’t want to increase
payments because he
understands times are also
tough on city and county
governments.
“It is important for us to say
that because technically, we are
not asking for any more
investment from the city,” said
Hobbs. “I would love to have
$60,000 from each entity
because I can see what we could
do with the airport if we had
that. But, I know times are tough
for our cities too and I am trying
to keep everything within a
range that does not put a
financial stress on any of the
partners that we have.”
The board unanimously
accepted the letter presented by
Hobbs to be given to each of the
entities.
Hobbs told board members
there has been an issue with
hunters and others leaving
vehicles on the airport’s
property behind the security
fence.
“We have had a few issues
that have come up several times
throughout my time out here at
the airport and it is coming with
duck season,” said Hobbs. “We
have a lot of hunters from out of
town who need to leave vehicles
on the property, but the vehicles
they leave on property, they
don’t want to leave in the public
parking lot for security reasons.
They want to lock them up
behind the perimeter of the
security fence.”
Hobbs explained that he
would want those who leave
their vehicles at the airport to
leave a set of keys in case the
vehicle needs to be moved.
“That is fine. We have an area
over to the side for parking,”
said Hobbs. “What we have run
into is vehicles that have been
left here and are unaccounted
for. We don’t know if they are
supposed to be here or if they
are not supposed to be here. Or,
if we are doing asphalt
maintenance and there is not a
spare set of keys left for us to
move the vehicle, then we have
to hire a wrecker to move the
vehicles. There have been
issues.”
Hobbs suggested either $100
or $150 for an annual parking
pass for those who want to leave
their vehicles within the security
fence.
“The other day, Chad
(Runsick, board member) made
a proposal,” said Hobbs. “I loved
it so much I jumped ahead of
myself and I went ahead and
ordered the stuff. I think the
board will really appreciate this.
Basically, what this is is a form
for general information that will
be kept in a folder. Then, each
person will give us either $100 or
$150, whatever the board deems
is an acceptable figure, even if it
is $500. I just had $100 to $150 in
my mind.
“We will give them a parking
pass,” continued Hobbs. “It
hangs on their mirror and it will
stay there. It has an expiration
date and then at this time next
year, we can look at it and say
pass A1 is John Doe and he lives
in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here is
his phone number, let me call
and see if he needs another
parking pass for next year.”
Hobbs said he believes it is
something that should be done.
“I think this will easily
generate a couple thousand
dollars a year in revenue,” said
Hobbs. “Then we could have a
set of keys on file. We could
move them around if we needed
to move them or if there was an
emergency. Part of that, I think it
is incredibly important, is that
they leave us a set of keys if they
are going to leave a vehicle here
year-round. I think that is
something we should do.”
The board unanimously
agreed to charge $150 for the
annual parking permits.