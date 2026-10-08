The Delta Regional Airport

Authority recently agreed to seek

an additional three years of

funding from St. Francis and

Cross counties, as well as the

cities of Forrest City and Wynne.

The group also agreed to begin

using parking passes for people

who regularly fly into the airport

and leave personal vehicles there.

DRAA Chairman Shannon

Hobbs told board members he

had written a letter to request

another three years of funding

from entities served by the

airport.

“In your packets, you will see a

two page letter, it should be front

and back,” said Hobbs. “I really

want you guys to read this,

because what this is, is our letter

that we are going to send out, with

board approval, to St. Francis

County, Cross County, the city of

Wynne and the city of Forrest City.

This is asking for the next three

year round of funding at $15,000

per year.”

Hobbs said the letter shows

that payments would begin in the

spring of 2027 to keep everyone

on the same schedule.

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“This is very important,” said

Hobbs. “At this point in time,

today, all entities have paid and

everybody is even. There have

been a little bit of side stepping as

some have wanted to do fall or

spring. So, in this letter, I am

asking for this to begin in the

spring of 2027 so we can keep

everybody on the same pay

schedule. It is budget planning

time now for cities and counties

so I wanted to get this out there as

soon as possible.”

Hobbs shared with the group

that St. Francis County officials

have already voted to help fund

the airport.

“I would like for this to go out

soon,” said Hobbs. “St. Francis

County actually jumped ahead of

the curve. At the last Quorum

Court meeting, the judge (Craig

Jones) went ahead and asked the

Court to approve three payments

for us. So, we are a little bit ahead

with St. Francis County. I want to

go ahead and send the letter to Craig, the judge, just so he will

have it. Everybody is equal.”

According to Hobbs, he did

not ask for an increase in

funding to try and show each

entity that the airport is

operating within its means the

best it possibly can.

“Once you get it, I would like

for everybody to read through

it,” said Hobbs. “Then, I would

like to have a motion in order to

accept this as the form that we

want to send out to the entities

or if the board would like to edit

it in any way. I did not go up on

funding and I am trying to show

that we are trying to operate

within our means and utilizing

every source of income we can.

“We are trying to grow fuel

sales. We are accumulating our

rent. We are building more

hangars to increase what we get

in rent. I pointed out in here that

we have expenses that are

increasing too, such as our

insurance that went up. With our

additional revenue, we are trying

to operate within our means. I

felt like that was something that

we, as a board, can really unify

on and talk about when we are

talking about this. With inflation,

it has happened really fast, but

we are not asking for more

money. We are trying to stay

within our means.”

Hobbs said this also provides

each entity with more of an

interest in the airport’s success

as they would have a financial

investment involved rather than

just seats on the board.

“This is critical too because

this is Forrest City’s airport, this

is Wynne’s airport, this is Cross

County’s airport and this is St.

Francis County’s airport,” said

Hobbs. “This gives them a little

bit of bite that they can have in

the airport. They can show that

they are contributors to it as

well; more than just a filling a

seat with an appointment on the

board. We are actually a

monetary investment.”

Hobbs mentioned that over

30 years ago, the Wynne airport

was funded by the city of Wynne

with $15,000 per year.

“Years ago, before the Delta

Regional Airport was even

thought about, I was fresh out of

college and Wynne mayor Paul

Nichols asked me to serve on the

Wynne Airport Commission,”

said Hobbs. “Chad remembers

it. Back in the late 1990s, the

Wynne airport was a much

smaller airport and it did not

have near the expenses that this

airport has. Not near the traffic,

not near the facilities and the

city funded it $15,000 per year.

That was 30 years ago.”

According to Hobbs, he

didn’t want to increase

payments because he

understands times are also

tough on city and county

governments.

“It is important for us to say

that because technically, we are

not asking for any more

investment from the city,” said

Hobbs. “I would love to have

$60,000 from each entity

because I can see what we could

do with the airport if we had

that. But, I know times are tough

for our cities too and I am trying

to keep everything within a

range that does not put a

financial stress on any of the

partners that we have.”

The board unanimously

accepted the letter presented by

Hobbs to be given to each of the

entities.

Hobbs told board members

there has been an issue with

hunters and others leaving

vehicles on the airport’s

property behind the security

fence.

“We have had a few issues

that have come up several times

throughout my time out here at

the airport and it is coming with

duck season,” said Hobbs. “We

have a lot of hunters from out of

town who need to leave vehicles

on the property, but the vehicles

they leave on property, they

don’t want to leave in the public

parking lot for security reasons.

They want to lock them up

behind the perimeter of the

security fence.”

Hobbs explained that he

would want those who leave

their vehicles at the airport to

leave a set of keys in case the

vehicle needs to be moved.

“That is fine. We have an area

over to the side for parking,”

said Hobbs. “What we have run

into is vehicles that have been

left here and are unaccounted

for. We don’t know if they are

supposed to be here or if they

are not supposed to be here. Or,

if we are doing asphalt

maintenance and there is not a

spare set of keys left for us to

move the vehicle, then we have

to hire a wrecker to move the

vehicles. There have been

issues.”

Hobbs suggested either $100

or $150 for an annual parking

pass for those who want to leave

their vehicles within the security

fence.

“The other day, Chad

(Runsick, board member) made

a proposal,” said Hobbs. “I loved

it so much I jumped ahead of

myself and I went ahead and

ordered the stuff. I think the

board will really appreciate this.

Basically, what this is is a form

for general information that will

be kept in a folder. Then, each

person will give us either $100 or

$150, whatever the board deems

is an acceptable figure, even if it

is $500. I just had $100 to $150 in

my mind.

“We will give them a parking

pass,” continued Hobbs. “It

hangs on their mirror and it will

stay there. It has an expiration

date and then at this time next

year, we can look at it and say

pass A1 is John Doe and he lives

in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here is

his phone number, let me call

and see if he needs another

parking pass for next year.”

Hobbs said he believes it is

something that should be done.

“I think this will easily

generate a couple thousand

dollars a year in revenue,” said

Hobbs. “Then we could have a

set of keys on file. We could

move them around if we needed

to move them or if there was an

emergency. Part of that, I think it

is incredibly important, is that

they leave us a set of keys if they

are going to leave a vehicle here

year-round. I think that is

something we should do.”

The board unanimously

agreed to charge $150 for the

annual parking permits.