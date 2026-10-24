Forrest City Little Theatre will
present a dinner theater in the
activity center at the First United
Methodist Church next month.
“Cosmo St. Charles Is Dead
and Someone in This Room Killed
Him” by Nicole Zimmerer will be
featured Friday and Saturday,
Nov. 13 and 14, at the United
Methodist Activities Center
(UMAC) in Forrest City.
The evening’s entertainment
will begin with a meal provided by
Biggz Barnyard BBQ and Catering
that will feature a carving station
for slow-smoked beef brisket.
There will also be smoked wings,
potato salad, southern-style green
beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls
and a dessert of peach cobbler.
Tea and lemonade are included.
“In the play, there’s one
unsolved mystery that haunts
Detective Mac Marlowe…and
you’re going to help him close the
case for good,” said Lynn
Grommet with FCLT. “Return to
the scene of the crime with Mac
to relive the dinner party where
renowned archeologist Cosmo St.
Charles was murdered. Meet an
array of unusual suspects, from
Cosmo’s constantly-dancing col
league to his daring airplane pilot
niece. Uncover secrets…which we
can’t give away but let’s just say
they involve poisonous house
plants, twins, and the lost city of
Atlantis.
“Choose your own adventure
to help Mac unmask the murder
er and try not to fall out of your
chair laughing as this hilarious
ode to the classic murder mystery
keeps you guessing at every turn,”
said Grommet. “The audience
helps with the discovery and
investigation.”
Tickets are $30 each and are
sold online only through Nov. 5,
by going to the website
https://www.zeffy.com/en
US/ticketing/fclt-dinner-theatre
fall–2026