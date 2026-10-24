Forrest City Little Theatre will

present a dinner theater in the

activity center at the First United

Methodist Church next month.

“Cosmo St. Charles Is Dead

and Someone in This Room Killed

Him” by Nicole Zimmerer will be

featured Friday and Saturday,

Nov. 13 and 14, at the United

Methodist Activities Center

(UMAC) in Forrest City.

The evening’s entertainment

will begin with a meal provided by

Biggz Barnyard BBQ and Catering

that will feature a carving station

for slow-smoked beef brisket.

There will also be smoked wings,

potato salad, southern-style green

beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls

and a dessert of peach cobbler.

Tea and lemonade are included.

“In the play, there’s one

unsolved mystery that haunts

Detective Mac Marlowe…and

you’re going to help him close the

case for good,” said Lynn

Grommet with FCLT. “Return to

the scene of the crime with Mac

to relive the dinner party where

renowned archeologist Cosmo St.

Charles was murdered. Meet an

array of unusual suspects, from

Cosmo’s constantly-dancing col

league to his daring airplane pilot

niece. Uncover secrets…which we

can’t give away but let’s just say

they involve poisonous house

plants, twins, and the lost city of

Atlantis.

“Choose your own adventure

to help Mac unmask the murder

er and try not to fall out of your

chair laughing as this hilarious

ode to the classic murder mystery

keeps you guessing at every turn,”

said Grommet. “The audience

helps with the discovery and

investigation.”

Tickets are $30 each and are

sold online only through Nov. 5,

by going to the website

https://www.zeffy.com/en

US/ticketing/fclt-dinner-theatre

fall–2026