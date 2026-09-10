Candidates seeking the

Forrest City mayor’s position in

November shared their goals for

moving the city forward during a

forum held last week at the Civic

Center.

Cedric Williams, Kendall

Pettus and Lowry Astin were

asked numerous questions

regarding their plans for

improving the city’s appearance

and infrastructure.

Candidate D’Mari Curne was

unable to attend due to illness.

The forum was hosted by the

Times-Herald. Pastor Allen

Calvert served as moderator. The

panelists were Angela Wilburn,

Matt Vaccaro and Larry Freeman.

The candidates agreed that

the city’s water and sewer

infrastructure, along with lighting

at the Interstate 40 cloverleaf, are

at the tops of their priorities but

admitted that those

improvements cannot be made

without additional funding and

support from the community.

Astin is a Forrest City native

and a retired Arkansas State

Police Trooper.

“Forrest City is moving and it

can be moved in the right

direction with all of us together,

but we have to work together,”

said Astin. “Then, we have to

dedicate ourselves to the

mission, and when we do that,

we can complete the mission.”

Williams previously served as

mayor from 2019 through 2022,

which included the Covid

pandemic.

“I’ve served, I’ve learned, I’ve

listened and I’ve stayed

engaged,” said Williams. “We

faced some challenges when I

was mayor but we also produced

some serious results. We

introduced the ShotSpotter

technology to the police

department, removed

dilapidated structures and

obtained a grant of $3.2 million

for the wastewater system.

Williams also said grants were

secured for improvements to

Stuart Springs Park and Beech

Grove Park.

“I’ve developed relationships

at the state, local and federal

levels,” he continued. “It’s not

about what I’ve done in the past,

but what’s next. I agree we need

more accountability in the public

works department, we need to

take care of the Cloverleaf and we

need to remove more dilapidated

structures.”

Pettus, a lifelong resident of

Forrest City, said he and his wife

continue to live here along with

their children and grandchildren.

“We have invested our lives

into this community. I currently

serve as code enforcement officer

and we have completed nearly 50

demolitions of dilapidated

structures in the past year and a

half,” said Pettus. “There’s not a

day that goes by that I don’t drive

across this city and see things

that need to be done.”

Pettus said Forrest City and its

citizens are a team and should

work together as such.

“What we’ve been doing is not

working. I’ve seen a lot of times

that when decisions need to be

made, we can’t make one. We’re

all on the same team, folks,” said

Pettus.

“We can change Forrest City

together, but we can’t do it

divided. I have a master plan that

extends far beyond a four-year,

eight-year term,” said Pettus. “We

have to look 25 years down the

road.”

The candidates were asked to

outline their goals for their first

year in office.

Astin said he would work to

recruit industries, recruit

businesses and “clean up this

town because we have to have

enough individuals to fill those

seats when businesses do come

knocking.”

Williams said he would work

to see that a pair of projects that

were included in a bond issue approved by voters in 2021 bond

are completed, such as the

widening of Deaderick Road and a

water softener.

“By widening Deaderick Road, it

opens up our interstate for

businesses and development,” he

said. “It’s no secret we have got to

clean up Forrest City. I have a

strategic plan to take care of the

Cloverleaf from a long-term

standpoint. We need help from the

state and federal levels to develop a

strategy for short-term and long

term fixes to our water

infrastructure.”

Pettus said Forrest City needs to

create a safe environment so

people will be encouraged to stop

here.

“We’ve got to clean up our city

and our front door so it is attractive

to visitors,” said Pettus. “Our police

need more equipment and more

manpower. Everything we want to

do takes more money that we can

generate off the interstate. If we

make all three interchanges look

more attractive we can take more

money out of other people’s

pockets instead of our own pockets

and generate what it’s going to take

to bring industries, businesses and

jobs to this community.”

The candidates agreed that

water leaks across the city have to

be addressed along with the aging

infrastructure.

Williams said it is important that

Forrest City begins the work now in

order to attract people to move here

who may be working at industries

in other communities. He

particularly pointed to the Google

project in West Memphis, saying

that Forrest City can benefit from

that if city leaders begin preparing

now.

“We have to address our

housing system. I propose to have a

land bank and take control of that

and work with economic

developers to build housing in

Forrest City,” said Williams. “We can

pursue some suppliers who will be

doing business with Google and

maybe some of those will locate

here.”

Astin said that during his five

years of service on the FC City

Council he has a better

understanding of how the city

operates and what its needs are.

“Immediately, we need to

reevaluate our Sports Complex and

make sure our youth are involved

and establish some types of

programs where families are also

involved,” said Astin.

He said the police and fire

departments are each doing good

jobs.

“When people are going to

commit a crime, they don’t call the

police first. (Police Chief Ronald)

Broussard and his department are

doing a fine job. The fire

department has plenty of

equipment,” added Astin.

“The I-40 lights are very

important,” he continued. “Many

times I came across the top of that

Ridge and those pretty lights were

shining so brightly that you knew

you were in Forrest City. It’s a sight

to see when those lights are lit.”

Williams said the bond issue in

2021 provided $294,000 for the

Cloverleaf lighting and that money

was spent to replace the electrical

lines for the poles.

“The key is funding. We have to

get our Cloverleaf lit. We have to

have it attractable,” said Williams,

adding that he hopes he can

generate some partnership funds to

complete the project. “Forrest City

is key to the county, key to the state

in tax dollars. I’ve been visiting with

the A&P (Advertising and

Promotion Commission), the

Chamber and the county to get the

cloverleaf lit from a funding

standpoint. I’ve also visited with

private groups.”

Pettus said the new LED lighting

that was recently installed looks

good but there is much more work

to be done.

“We have an all or none

agreement with the Highway

Department. We can’t just fix part of

them. We have to fix every light or

we can’t fix none of them. We’re

going to have to come up with

some partnerships outside what we

already have to finish the job. There

are some interested parties willing

to do some work, but not all of it to

bring it to fruition,” said Pettus.

The candidates agreed they

would be open to working with

various organizations in the city,

developing programs for youth to

participate in city leadership and

work toward the common goal of

moving Forrest City forward.

The candidates said at this time

they are pleased with leadership in

current city departments, but

admitted they would review each

department, visit with directors and

work to ensure everyone has the

same goals.

“All department heads work at

the pleasure of the mayor. I don’t

see any particular immediate

changes, but will evaluate within

my first 90 days by visiting with

department heads and letting them

know my expectations. I will hold

them accountable. I will listen to

them on issues they have within

their departments and work with

the council to try and remedy those

problems,” said Williams.

“Pettus said he doesn’t foresee

making any changes in city

departments.

“I will not stand by and let the

department heads paddle their

own ship without my blessing.

Each department head will

understand what my expectations

are and if we can meet them. If not,

we’ll talk about what we can do to

make it come to life so all

departments can work together,”

said Pettus.

Astin said he was pleased when

Broussard became police chief in

Forrest City and doesn’t anticipate

making any changes in leadership

at either the police or fire

departments.

“To me, they do a fine job,” said

Astin.

During their closing comments,

each candidate shared why he

believes he is the best person to

lead the city.

“I’ve been a public servant for

many, many years. I may not be the

best public speaker there is, but

when it’s down and dirty, I’m with

you,” said Astin. “We have to roll up

our sleeves right now. It won’t take

long before we can roll our sleeves

back down and put our jackets

back on.”

“Think about record, readiness

and vision,” said Williams. “When I

talk about record, I have done the

job before. Yes, we need a cleaner

Forrest City and we need water

infrastructure. We need to involve

more young people and we need

more jobs. The next mayor can’t

concentrate on just one thing. He

needs a vision.

“I truly, truly believe our best

days in Forrest City are ahead of us.

I have served, I have learned and I

have listened. I made mistakes

under my first administration but I

have learned from them,” said

Williams.

“I want to be your next mayor.

We’ve heard the past, we’ve heard

the future and now the choice is up

to you. Do we want to move

forward with someone who is

engaged and can be major focused

without any outside responsibilities

that would hinder me from doing

the job 24 hours a day, seven days a

week?” asked Pettus. “I’m a man of

God first, I’m a man of faith. I’m

engaged in the community and I

want to engage with you and be

your mayor.”

Pettus said when he first

announced his candidacy he was

asked who he was running against.

“I’m not running against

anybody. I am running for Forest

City. I want to be your ears and your

mouthpiece,” he said.