A Forrest City teenager is charged with manslaughter in the May shooting death of a man in Grobmyer Circle.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and minor in possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, May 30, while a birthday party was being held at the public housing complex.

About 10 p.m., the city’s ShotSpotter system notified the police department it had detected 38 rounds of gunfire at the complex. Officers recovered nearly 50 shell casings from the scene.

Upon arrival, police found Sean Brady, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. He later died at the local hospital.

FC Police Chief Ronald Broussard said the department began receiving information in regards to the shooting soon after it occurred. He said that after the murder was published in the Times-Herald, he was contacted by a concerned citizen who provided enough information to obtain a warrant for the teenager’s arrest.

Broussard said police are also looking to arrest a second person involved in the shooting.