This year’s annual Oh Taste

and See! food tasting event hosted

by the REFRESH group featured

Brian Fleckenstein, co-founder of

Little Rock Recovery, as the

speaker.

Fleckenstein told the audience

that he didn’t care who knew he

was an addict, as long as he

doesn’t forget that he is an addict.”I like to introduce myself as

Brian and I’m an addict,” said

Fleckenstein. “I don’t care who

knows it, as long as I don’t forget

it. I have a good friend of mine

who says that, and he has actually

relapsed and is in treatment as we

speak. I spoke to him this

morning. But, what a powerful

statement that is for me, right?

This is not for you, this is for me.

My name is Brian, I am an addict

and I don’t care who knows it, as

long as I don’t forget it.”

Fleckenstein said he is

thankful this event is held each

year.

“Thank you Mrs. Carla

(Nimocks) so much, and Rylan

(Nimocks), thank you for putting

this on me. I am very comfortable

in a room of narcotics

anonymous,” said Fleckenstein.

“When I get into the public is

where I get a little squirrelly. Part

of that is from fear, right? Fear of

being judged, fear of feeling less

than, fear of you name it. That is

what I feel. Part of that is the

problem. There’s too much

stigma on the disease of

addiction, which I think has

lessened because of the bodies we

have buried.

“We attend funerals quite often and it is a sad deal,”

continued Fleckenstein. “We are

lucky that we are not them and we

are blessed to be here today.

Thank you for putting this on. It

all started with someone

struggling with addiction and

now, he’s in the back of the room

holding his baby.”

Fleckenstein said he is from

North Little Rock and plans to

continue living there, no matter

what.

“If I offend you I am sorry, call

your sponsor,” said Fleckenstein.

“I may curse, I may cry, it is what

it is. I’m trying to get a little better

each day. I’m from North Little

Rock. Dogtown in the house. My

wife has been trying to get me to

move to Little Rock and I will not

do it. I was standing my ground

and after about a year and a half

of looking at houses, we finally

found one that she liked in North

Little Rock and we just closed.”

Fleckenstein explained that he

got involved with the wrong

crowd and once he tasted

substances, he couldn’t stop.

“I grew up. I’ve got a good

family. My parents divorced when

I was nine,” said Fleckenstein. “I

saw my dad every other weekend

and you know, I was with my

mom. My mom is from

Booneville. She’s an ole country

girl. She almost loved me to death

and I told her that. My dad was

the opposite. I played a lot of ball.

My parents kept me very busy

because I’ve got ADHD and

anxiety. My mom never drank or

smoked, my dad didn’t drink until

he got out of college. He was not

an alcoholic. Substances were not

around. My parents were not selling or cooking drugs, but

somehow, like a lot of people, I

found the wrong crowd. Once I

tasted it, I couldn’t stop.”

According to Fleckenstein, if

addiction can be looked at as a

brain disorder, then it can be

treated as one.

“I have listened to a lot of

different podcasts and heard a lot

of different things,” said

Fleckenstein. “I have done some

research myself and I hear where

it is a moral failing. That is not

okay for anybody to say, okay. Not

in front of me, or we’re fixing to

have it out. This is a disease of

addiction and if we can treat it like

that, it can be treated. If we

approach it that this is a brain disorder, then we can treat it. You

know, I am proof of that and so

are so many, many other people.”

Fleckenstein said that he was

very lucky to have graduated

school as he was rarely in

attendance.

“I never really got in trouble at

school,” said Fleckenstein. “I

mean, I had Saturday school a

couple of times and I had a couple

of slaps on the wrist. The police

would bring me home or

whatever but nothing major. By

the time that I graduated high

school, I had done all the drugs a

fair amount. There were some

that I said I will never do that. I

don’t know how I graduated. I was

barely at school, but people liked me. My teachers liked me. I would

even go into chemistry class,

stumbling or with my eyes low

and my teacher knew my parents,

she knew me and would tell me to

go sit in the back of class that

day.”

According to Fleckenstein, in

college his drug of choice became

cocaine before leaving college

behind.

“That is kind of how my story

was,” said Fleckenstein. “I was

privileged. I will speak on that

because I was. I got lucky in a lot

of different situations. I graduated

and got a soccer scholarship to

Williams Baptist College and boy

they did not know what they were in for. We stole a girl’s car and

wrecked it in the summer during

two-a-days. I was cleaning up the

gym right off the rip. I found my

substance of choice at the time

and I had a lot of friends at ASU so

I was sneaking in and out of the

dorms.

“One thing led to another, and

obviously, it didn’t last long when

you are doing mounds of cocaine

and trying to play soccer,”

continued Fleckenstein. “It just

doesn’t work. I came home and I

tried college a couple more times.

I just couldn’t get it together. My

parents were like ‘What is wrong

with this kid?’ I made a fake

attempt at suicide. I like to say

that because for me, it was like a

cry for help. I was seeking some

attention.”

Fleckenstein stated that he

joined the military to keep a

felony charge from being on his

record.

“Years go on and I catch this

case,” said Fleckenstein. “I caught

my first and only felony in

Faulkner County. It was terroristic

threatening. We tried to blow up a

whole party with a propane tank

and a shotgun. Anyway, I’ll never

forget. My dad is here tonight. He

said ‘Son, you don’t want a felony

on your record.’ I didn’t know

what that meant. I got a lawyer

and they were still making the

deal, I don’t think they are making

it anymore, but they would drop

the charge if you go to the

military.”

According to Fleckenstein, he

went through detox during boot

camp for the Navy, stating it was

one of the hardest detoxes he ever

experienced.

“I go see the recruiter and this

little guy’s job was just to get

people in,” said Fleckenstein.

“Well, I’m strung out on benzos,

cocaine, ecstasy, alcohol and

methamphetamines. He looked at

that first blood test and said ‘Son,

we are going to have to get these

lines lessened before you get on

that bus. I said don’t worry, give

me two weeks. I went to boot

camp two weeks later and

detoxed one of the hardest times I

have ever detoxed. For two weeks,

I was soaking wet. My bunkmate

thought I was peeing myself.

People were real concerned about

me. I was 130 pounds and 6’1″ if

you do the math, I was a fairly

thin guy.”

Fleckenstein told the audience

that the structure of boot camp

was good for him as it helped to

keep him clean.

“Boot camp was great for me,”

said Fleckenstein. “In a structured

environment, I did fine. If you

kept your eye on me 24/7, I’d do

okay. But, as soon as they let me

loose, as soon as I got out of boot

camp and went to A school, I

caught the train and went to town

and was coming back late. I

almost didn’t graduate from

Corpsman school, but I did.

People took a liking to me along

the way. Chief asked where I

wanted to go and I said

somewhere in the south and they

sent me to Pensacola, Florida. Let

the party begin.”

Fleckenstein said that upon

deployment he found himself at

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he

took care of terrorists, until

finding himself beside them in a

cell.

“I did a couple years in the

Navy,” said Fleckenstein. “I went

to jail one time, then I went to

deployment in Guantanamo Bay,

Cuba, where I took care of

terrorists. About halfway through,

I slapped military police, got

pulled over drunk and I was put in

a cell right next to the terrorists.

They didn’t really like that and I

came home. I went to jail again

and they said ‘Thank you for your

service, we are going to send you

on your way.’ I had met this sweet

Dominican lady. We were both

serving together over there and

we started dating.”

According to Fleckenstein, his history also involves being

verbally and physically abusive to

men, women and children.

“I went from Pensacola,

Florida to Jacksonville, Florida,”

said Fleckenstein. “I moved in

with her and she had a four-year

old son at the time. I didn’t know

anything about being a parent

and things began to progress. My

history involves being a very

abusive man. Verbally, physically

abusive to men, women and

children. It is not anything that I

am proud of, but if I don’t tell the

truth and the whole truth, secrets

will keep me sick. It is my

responsibility as a recovering

addict to just tell the truth. There’s

nothing I can do about that.”

Fleckenstein said he believes

that all of the breaks he received

along his journey led him to what

he does today.

“I damaged a lot of people

along the way,” said Fleckenstein.

“My oldest daughter’s mother was

one of them and she’s got a felony

today because of me. I have been

privileged. On the beach one time

with her and two of my

roommates and everybody got a

felony except for me. I think about

all of the breaks along the way and

it leads to why I do what I do

today.”

According to Fleckenstein, he

loaded up a U-Haul and moved to

Michigan when SWAT moved in

on a drug operation he was

involved in in Florida.

“Pensacola was bad,” said

Fleckenstein. “I was running

around with people wanted for

murder. I said ‘I’m not going to

prison with y’all. This ole

crackhead isn’t going to jail with

y’all.’ Literally, she had an order of

protection on me and I knocked

on her door at two in the morning

and said hey, we got to get out of

town. Because, every time we

were cooking dope and would

leave, SWAT team would kick in

the door the next day, so we knew

they were close. I said I’m not

going to prison. I ain’t made for

prison. So, we got a 27-foot U

Haul and a trailer, packed up two

kids and moved to Michigan.”

Fleckenstein said he moved

back home for another attempt at

a fresh start after a suicide

attempt in Michigan.

“I was thinking I could get a

fresh start,” said Fleckenstein.

“We got up to Grand Rapids and I

found another substance. I

wound up getting another DUI

and a gun charge there, but the

gun charge was dropped. I

actually have my mugshot from

Grand Rapids in my office. It is a

good reminder of where I was and

where I am today. Three days after

I was arrested, I tried to commit

suicide. I had, I don’t know, 120

pills, I was on crack, a tequila

bender and there was some

heroin in there. I woke up two

days later and called my mom

and said I’m coming home.”

Fleckenstein told the crowd

that once he returned home, he

got on methamphetamine and

was disowned by his father.

“I thought that was it,” said

Fleckenstein. “All these times I get

second, third, fourth and fifth

chances and what do I do? I came

home and when I got home I got

on methamphetamine and stayed

up for the next year. I became very

psychotic and at that point, my

dad disowned me and said ‘give

me your keys and don’t come

back until you get some help.’ A

couple of friends died, Christina said I couldn’t see my daughter

anymore. I got put into this place,

I put myself in this place, where,

you know, what’s the point?”

According to Fleckenstein, he

was introduced to narcotics

anonymous by the mother of a

woman he was involved with,

who offered to go to his first

meeting with him.

“It’s really funny because this

girl I was seeing at the time, I was

getting high with her mom,” said

Fleckenstein. “I’m one of those

people where I was using against

my will. I did not want to get high

anymore. I was tired of

disappointing people. Looking

into my family’s eyes was just

pure disappointment. Them

thinking to themselves what did

they do wrong? I was crying and

rolling this bowl and she

mentioned to me narcotics

anonymous. I said I don’t know

what that is and she said ‘I’ll go to

your first meeting with you, let’s

go.’”

Fleckenstein stated that he

knew from the amount of hope he

found in that room the first time

he went to a meeting that there

was something there.

“I’ll never forget my first

meeting,” said Fleckenstein.

“Thank God, you know. I believe

God led me to narcotics

anonymous and narcotics

anonymous helped me build my

relationship with God. This is for

me and ever since I went, I could

see the hole, I could see the pain. I

think that was the most impactful

thing because when I looked at

some of these people I said ‘Oh,

yeah. We have been to some of the

same places,’ without them even

telling me. This is about hope and

there was so much hope in that

room that first night, I knew there

was something, I just wasn’t sure

what.”

Fleckenstein said that he really

felt the spirit there and the first

time he got clean was in 2014.

“A guy named Kenny kept it

real simple for me,” said

Fleckenstein. “He said ‘I know

that is a lot that just happened,

but just keep coming back and try

not to use in between.’ I said okay,

I think I can do that. I really did

have kind of a fire that lit under

me. I really felt the spirit say there

was more to this than what I had

been doing. That was my first

time to get clean. I didn’t give the

program my all. I looked at a lot of the differences and not enough of

the similarities.”

According to Fleckenstein, he

returned to school with the goal of

attending nursing school since he

had some training in the Navy.

“Thank God for the people in

narcotics anonymous,” said

Fleckenstein. “They loved on me

when I couldn’t love myself. I

needed that love and I got that. I

got this wild hair that I was going

to do something so I got back into

school. I talked to my sponsors

and he was very supportive. I told

him all of the ideas that I had that

were crazy to me, but he said ‘go

ahead, do it.’ So, I got back into

school. I was starting to become a

nurse because that was my

history in the Navy. My goal was

to become a nurse anesthetist and

work in an operating room and

pump people full of drugs and

make a bunch of money to just sit

there.”

Fleckenstein stated that his

first semester in college did not go

so well as he failed two classes

and got a C in another.

“My counselor tried to warn

me. I asked what I needed in

nursing school and she said all of

these sciences and I said yes, sign

me up. She said ‘Are you sure? You

haven’t been to school in 10

years.’ and I said you don’t know

me lady. My report card said yeah,

think again. I remember talking to

my sponsor after that and I

remember that he said ‘What’s

next?’ I said I guess I am going to

try again.”

According to Fleckenstein, he

had to leave women alone,

because they too were like a drug

to him.

“That is the only think I know

how to do, is show up and try

again,” said Fleckenstein.

“Whether it was in the streets or in

society. The only thing I’ve ever

known is that I’m going to keep

coming. So I go back and hit it

running. I sit in the front of the

class, I start to get to know the

library in and out. I stay there all

day, every day. I left the women

alone.”

Fleckenstein said a night in

Memphis with old friends at a

bachelor party caused him to

relapse, and that his new clean

date is April 11, 2016.

“I am celebrating 10 years of

recovery this year,” said

Fleckenstein. “I can talk all night

about just recovery in itself. A

week after my relapse I got an

email from UALR Nursing School

saying that I had been accepted

into their program and that I

needed to go take a drug test by

Friday. I had just eaten a gram of

dope. I thought ‘My God this is

wild.’ I took an honest approach.

I’m a thin guy so I hit the track for

a week, took the drug test on

Friday and said God’s will be

done. If I’m not supposed to be in

this, then I will fail, if I am, we’re

gonna get it. I passed my drug test

and started nursing school.”

Fleckenstein said that today,

he is a Psychiatric Mental Health

Nurse Practitioner and he has

been practicing for three years.

“I got offered jobs to work in

the Natural State Recovery

Centers and their detox as an

RN. I did that in 2021 and I knew

that I was home,” he said.

“Today, I am a psychiatric

mental health nurse practitioner.

I have been practicing for three

years. Melanie Higgins, who

came and spoke here one time,

helped train me. We met when

she was in treatment and a

couple years later, she was

training me.”

According to Fleckenstein, he

has a 15-year-old daughter, a

three-year-old and a seven

month-old and has been married

for nearly four years.

“I was a single dad for a

while,” said Fleckenstein. “I have

a 15-year-old daughter who is

absolutely gorgeous and she

absolutely hates me right now.

But, I was her hero for a while.

They tell me she’ll come back, so

I am just trying to patiently wait.

A little over three years ago, I met

my wife and I wish she was here.

I would not be here today if it

wasn’t for her. I get married at 40,

have two more kids. Rylan, I feel

your pain. I am who I am today

because of my wife.”

Fleckenstein shared that

thanks to narcotics anonymous,

his wife and his faith, he has lived

a life beyond his wildest dreams.

“Now, because I am an APRN,

I get a seat at the table,” said

Fleckenstein. “These people who

own these businesses, they have

no idea of the lived experiences

and the mess that we have been

through. I knew at some point I

wanted to work for myself.

Michael Godfrey and I opened

Little Rock Recovery a little over

a year and a half ago. The proof is

in the pudding. I have worked at

places and I have worked at this

place. The one simple ingredient

is love. We will go the extra mile

to help our people. Thank God

for leading me to narcotics

anonymous. I have lived a life

beyond my wildest dreams. I’m a

father, a husband, a son, a

coworker, a business owner and

it is a beautiful thing.”