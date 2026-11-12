This year’s annual Oh Taste
and See! food tasting event hosted
by the REFRESH group featured
Brian Fleckenstein, co-founder of
Little Rock Recovery, as the
speaker.
Fleckenstein told the audience
that he didn’t care who knew he
was an addict, as long as he
doesn’t forget that he is an addict.”I like to introduce myself as
Brian and I’m an addict,” said
Fleckenstein. “I don’t care who
knows it, as long as I don’t forget
it. I have a good friend of mine
who says that, and he has actually
relapsed and is in treatment as we
speak. I spoke to him this
morning. But, what a powerful
statement that is for me, right?
This is not for you, this is for me.
My name is Brian, I am an addict
and I don’t care who knows it, as
long as I don’t forget it.”
Fleckenstein said he is
thankful this event is held each
year.
“Thank you Mrs. Carla
(Nimocks) so much, and Rylan
(Nimocks), thank you for putting
this on me. I am very comfortable
in a room of narcotics
anonymous,” said Fleckenstein.
“When I get into the public is
where I get a little squirrelly. Part
of that is from fear, right? Fear of
being judged, fear of feeling less
than, fear of you name it. That is
what I feel. Part of that is the
problem. There’s too much
stigma on the disease of
addiction, which I think has
lessened because of the bodies we
have buried.
“We attend funerals quite often and it is a sad deal,”
continued Fleckenstein. “We are
lucky that we are not them and we
are blessed to be here today.
Thank you for putting this on. It
all started with someone
struggling with addiction and
now, he’s in the back of the room
holding his baby.”
Fleckenstein said he is from
North Little Rock and plans to
continue living there, no matter
what.
“If I offend you I am sorry, call
your sponsor,” said Fleckenstein.
“I may curse, I may cry, it is what
it is. I’m trying to get a little better
each day. I’m from North Little
Rock. Dogtown in the house. My
wife has been trying to get me to
move to Little Rock and I will not
do it. I was standing my ground
and after about a year and a half
of looking at houses, we finally
found one that she liked in North
Little Rock and we just closed.”
Fleckenstein explained that he
got involved with the wrong
crowd and once he tasted
substances, he couldn’t stop.
“I grew up. I’ve got a good
family. My parents divorced when
I was nine,” said Fleckenstein. “I
saw my dad every other weekend
and you know, I was with my
mom. My mom is from
Booneville. She’s an ole country
girl. She almost loved me to death
and I told her that. My dad was
the opposite. I played a lot of ball.
My parents kept me very busy
because I’ve got ADHD and
anxiety. My mom never drank or
smoked, my dad didn’t drink until
he got out of college. He was not
an alcoholic. Substances were not
around. My parents were not selling or cooking drugs, but
somehow, like a lot of people, I
found the wrong crowd. Once I
tasted it, I couldn’t stop.”
According to Fleckenstein, if
addiction can be looked at as a
brain disorder, then it can be
treated as one.
“I have listened to a lot of
different podcasts and heard a lot
of different things,” said
Fleckenstein. “I have done some
research myself and I hear where
it is a moral failing. That is not
okay for anybody to say, okay. Not
in front of me, or we’re fixing to
have it out. This is a disease of
addiction and if we can treat it like
that, it can be treated. If we
approach it that this is a brain disorder, then we can treat it. You
know, I am proof of that and so
are so many, many other people.”
Fleckenstein said that he was
very lucky to have graduated
school as he was rarely in
attendance.
“I never really got in trouble at
school,” said Fleckenstein. “I
mean, I had Saturday school a
couple of times and I had a couple
of slaps on the wrist. The police
would bring me home or
whatever but nothing major. By
the time that I graduated high
school, I had done all the drugs a
fair amount. There were some
that I said I will never do that. I
don’t know how I graduated. I was
barely at school, but people liked me. My teachers liked me. I would
even go into chemistry class,
stumbling or with my eyes low
and my teacher knew my parents,
she knew me and would tell me to
go sit in the back of class that
day.”
According to Fleckenstein, in
college his drug of choice became
cocaine before leaving college
behind.
“That is kind of how my story
was,” said Fleckenstein. “I was
privileged. I will speak on that
because I was. I got lucky in a lot
of different situations. I graduated
and got a soccer scholarship to
Williams Baptist College and boy
they did not know what they were in for. We stole a girl’s car and
wrecked it in the summer during
two-a-days. I was cleaning up the
gym right off the rip. I found my
substance of choice at the time
and I had a lot of friends at ASU so
I was sneaking in and out of the
dorms.
“One thing led to another, and
obviously, it didn’t last long when
you are doing mounds of cocaine
and trying to play soccer,”
continued Fleckenstein. “It just
doesn’t work. I came home and I
tried college a couple more times.
I just couldn’t get it together. My
parents were like ‘What is wrong
with this kid?’ I made a fake
attempt at suicide. I like to say
that because for me, it was like a
cry for help. I was seeking some
attention.”
Fleckenstein stated that he
joined the military to keep a
felony charge from being on his
record.
“Years go on and I catch this
case,” said Fleckenstein. “I caught
my first and only felony in
Faulkner County. It was terroristic
threatening. We tried to blow up a
whole party with a propane tank
and a shotgun. Anyway, I’ll never
forget. My dad is here tonight. He
said ‘Son, you don’t want a felony
on your record.’ I didn’t know
what that meant. I got a lawyer
and they were still making the
deal, I don’t think they are making
it anymore, but they would drop
the charge if you go to the
military.”
According to Fleckenstein, he
went through detox during boot
camp for the Navy, stating it was
one of the hardest detoxes he ever
experienced.
“I go see the recruiter and this
little guy’s job was just to get
people in,” said Fleckenstein.
“Well, I’m strung out on benzos,
cocaine, ecstasy, alcohol and
methamphetamines. He looked at
that first blood test and said ‘Son,
we are going to have to get these
lines lessened before you get on
that bus. I said don’t worry, give
me two weeks. I went to boot
camp two weeks later and
detoxed one of the hardest times I
have ever detoxed. For two weeks,
I was soaking wet. My bunkmate
thought I was peeing myself.
People were real concerned about
me. I was 130 pounds and 6’1″ if
you do the math, I was a fairly
thin guy.”
Fleckenstein told the audience
that the structure of boot camp
was good for him as it helped to
keep him clean.
“Boot camp was great for me,”
said Fleckenstein. “In a structured
environment, I did fine. If you
kept your eye on me 24/7, I’d do
okay. But, as soon as they let me
loose, as soon as I got out of boot
camp and went to A school, I
caught the train and went to town
and was coming back late. I
almost didn’t graduate from
Corpsman school, but I did.
People took a liking to me along
the way. Chief asked where I
wanted to go and I said
somewhere in the south and they
sent me to Pensacola, Florida. Let
the party begin.”
Fleckenstein said that upon
deployment he found himself at
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he
took care of terrorists, until
finding himself beside them in a
cell.
“I did a couple years in the
Navy,” said Fleckenstein. “I went
to jail one time, then I went to
deployment in Guantanamo Bay,
Cuba, where I took care of
terrorists. About halfway through,
I slapped military police, got
pulled over drunk and I was put in
a cell right next to the terrorists.
They didn’t really like that and I
came home. I went to jail again
and they said ‘Thank you for your
service, we are going to send you
on your way.’ I had met this sweet
Dominican lady. We were both
serving together over there and
we started dating.”
According to Fleckenstein, his history also involves being
verbally and physically abusive to
men, women and children.
“I went from Pensacola,
Florida to Jacksonville, Florida,”
said Fleckenstein. “I moved in
with her and she had a four-year
old son at the time. I didn’t know
anything about being a parent
and things began to progress. My
history involves being a very
abusive man. Verbally, physically
abusive to men, women and
children. It is not anything that I
am proud of, but if I don’t tell the
truth and the whole truth, secrets
will keep me sick. It is my
responsibility as a recovering
addict to just tell the truth. There’s
nothing I can do about that.”
Fleckenstein said he believes
that all of the breaks he received
along his journey led him to what
he does today.
“I damaged a lot of people
along the way,” said Fleckenstein.
“My oldest daughter’s mother was
one of them and she’s got a felony
today because of me. I have been
privileged. On the beach one time
with her and two of my
roommates and everybody got a
felony except for me. I think about
all of the breaks along the way and
it leads to why I do what I do
today.”
According to Fleckenstein, he
loaded up a U-Haul and moved to
Michigan when SWAT moved in
on a drug operation he was
involved in in Florida.
“Pensacola was bad,” said
Fleckenstein. “I was running
around with people wanted for
murder. I said ‘I’m not going to
prison with y’all. This ole
crackhead isn’t going to jail with
y’all.’ Literally, she had an order of
protection on me and I knocked
on her door at two in the morning
and said hey, we got to get out of
town. Because, every time we
were cooking dope and would
leave, SWAT team would kick in
the door the next day, so we knew
they were close. I said I’m not
going to prison. I ain’t made for
prison. So, we got a 27-foot U
Haul and a trailer, packed up two
kids and moved to Michigan.”
Fleckenstein said he moved
back home for another attempt at
a fresh start after a suicide
attempt in Michigan.
“I was thinking I could get a
fresh start,” said Fleckenstein.
“We got up to Grand Rapids and I
found another substance. I
wound up getting another DUI
and a gun charge there, but the
gun charge was dropped. I
actually have my mugshot from
Grand Rapids in my office. It is a
good reminder of where I was and
where I am today. Three days after
I was arrested, I tried to commit
suicide. I had, I don’t know, 120
pills, I was on crack, a tequila
bender and there was some
heroin in there. I woke up two
days later and called my mom
and said I’m coming home.”
Fleckenstein told the crowd
that once he returned home, he
got on methamphetamine and
was disowned by his father.
“I thought that was it,” said
Fleckenstein. “All these times I get
second, third, fourth and fifth
chances and what do I do? I came
home and when I got home I got
on methamphetamine and stayed
up for the next year. I became very
psychotic and at that point, my
dad disowned me and said ‘give
me your keys and don’t come
back until you get some help.’ A
couple of friends died, Christina said I couldn’t see my daughter
anymore. I got put into this place,
I put myself in this place, where,
you know, what’s the point?”
According to Fleckenstein, he
was introduced to narcotics
anonymous by the mother of a
woman he was involved with,
who offered to go to his first
meeting with him.
“It’s really funny because this
girl I was seeing at the time, I was
getting high with her mom,” said
Fleckenstein. “I’m one of those
people where I was using against
my will. I did not want to get high
anymore. I was tired of
disappointing people. Looking
into my family’s eyes was just
pure disappointment. Them
thinking to themselves what did
they do wrong? I was crying and
rolling this bowl and she
mentioned to me narcotics
anonymous. I said I don’t know
what that is and she said ‘I’ll go to
your first meeting with you, let’s
go.’”
Fleckenstein stated that he
knew from the amount of hope he
found in that room the first time
he went to a meeting that there
was something there.
“I’ll never forget my first
meeting,” said Fleckenstein.
“Thank God, you know. I believe
God led me to narcotics
anonymous and narcotics
anonymous helped me build my
relationship with God. This is for
me and ever since I went, I could
see the hole, I could see the pain. I
think that was the most impactful
thing because when I looked at
some of these people I said ‘Oh,
yeah. We have been to some of the
same places,’ without them even
telling me. This is about hope and
there was so much hope in that
room that first night, I knew there
was something, I just wasn’t sure
what.”
Fleckenstein said that he really
felt the spirit there and the first
time he got clean was in 2014.
“A guy named Kenny kept it
real simple for me,” said
Fleckenstein. “He said ‘I know
that is a lot that just happened,
but just keep coming back and try
not to use in between.’ I said okay,
I think I can do that. I really did
have kind of a fire that lit under
me. I really felt the spirit say there
was more to this than what I had
been doing. That was my first
time to get clean. I didn’t give the
program my all. I looked at a lot of the differences and not enough of
the similarities.”
According to Fleckenstein, he
returned to school with the goal of
attending nursing school since he
had some training in the Navy.
“Thank God for the people in
narcotics anonymous,” said
Fleckenstein. “They loved on me
when I couldn’t love myself. I
needed that love and I got that. I
got this wild hair that I was going
to do something so I got back into
school. I talked to my sponsors
and he was very supportive. I told
him all of the ideas that I had that
were crazy to me, but he said ‘go
ahead, do it.’ So, I got back into
school. I was starting to become a
nurse because that was my
history in the Navy. My goal was
to become a nurse anesthetist and
work in an operating room and
pump people full of drugs and
make a bunch of money to just sit
there.”
Fleckenstein stated that his
first semester in college did not go
so well as he failed two classes
and got a C in another.
“My counselor tried to warn
me. I asked what I needed in
nursing school and she said all of
these sciences and I said yes, sign
me up. She said ‘Are you sure? You
haven’t been to school in 10
years.’ and I said you don’t know
me lady. My report card said yeah,
think again. I remember talking to
my sponsor after that and I
remember that he said ‘What’s
next?’ I said I guess I am going to
try again.”
According to Fleckenstein, he
had to leave women alone,
because they too were like a drug
to him.
“That is the only think I know
how to do, is show up and try
again,” said Fleckenstein.
“Whether it was in the streets or in
society. The only thing I’ve ever
known is that I’m going to keep
coming. So I go back and hit it
running. I sit in the front of the
class, I start to get to know the
library in and out. I stay there all
day, every day. I left the women
alone.”
Fleckenstein said a night in
Memphis with old friends at a
bachelor party caused him to
relapse, and that his new clean
date is April 11, 2016.
“I am celebrating 10 years of
recovery this year,” said
Fleckenstein. “I can talk all night
about just recovery in itself. A
week after my relapse I got an
email from UALR Nursing School
saying that I had been accepted
into their program and that I
needed to go take a drug test by
Friday. I had just eaten a gram of
dope. I thought ‘My God this is
wild.’ I took an honest approach.
I’m a thin guy so I hit the track for
a week, took the drug test on
Friday and said God’s will be
done. If I’m not supposed to be in
this, then I will fail, if I am, we’re
gonna get it. I passed my drug test
and started nursing school.”
Fleckenstein said that today,
he is a Psychiatric Mental Health
Nurse Practitioner and he has
been practicing for three years.
“I got offered jobs to work in
the Natural State Recovery
Centers and their detox as an
RN. I did that in 2021 and I knew
that I was home,” he said.
“Today, I am a psychiatric
mental health nurse practitioner.
I have been practicing for three
years. Melanie Higgins, who
came and spoke here one time,
helped train me. We met when
she was in treatment and a
couple years later, she was
training me.”
According to Fleckenstein, he
has a 15-year-old daughter, a
three-year-old and a seven
month-old and has been married
for nearly four years.
“I was a single dad for a
while,” said Fleckenstein. “I have
a 15-year-old daughter who is
absolutely gorgeous and she
absolutely hates me right now.
But, I was her hero for a while.
They tell me she’ll come back, so
I am just trying to patiently wait.
A little over three years ago, I met
my wife and I wish she was here.
I would not be here today if it
wasn’t for her. I get married at 40,
have two more kids. Rylan, I feel
your pain. I am who I am today
because of my wife.”
Fleckenstein shared that
thanks to narcotics anonymous,
his wife and his faith, he has lived
a life beyond his wildest dreams.
“Now, because I am an APRN,
I get a seat at the table,” said
Fleckenstein. “These people who
own these businesses, they have
no idea of the lived experiences
and the mess that we have been
through. I knew at some point I
wanted to work for myself.
Michael Godfrey and I opened
Little Rock Recovery a little over
a year and a half ago. The proof is
in the pudding. I have worked at
places and I have worked at this
place. The one simple ingredient
is love. We will go the extra mile
to help our people. Thank God
for leading me to narcotics
anonymous. I have lived a life
beyond my wildest dreams. I’m a
father, a husband, a son, a
coworker, a business owner and
it is a beautiful thing.”