The annual Forrest Street

Halloween Parade will celebrate

its 20th anniversary on Saturday,

Oct. 31.

The event will be held from 3

to 4:30 p.m., along Forrest Street,

between Dillard and Fussell

streets. The street will be closed

to traffic during the event,

allowing families to walk through

the neighborhood and safely

participate in activities. Event coordinator Amber

Billingsley said the parade has

grown considerably since it

began in 2006 as a small

neighborhood gathering.

Billingsley said the event was

started by Tiffany Billingsley,

Ashley Walker and Dana Haven,

who wanted to encourage

neighbors to come together and

provide a traditional trick-or

treating experience for their

children.

“They just wanted to have a

little street event that was small

and they wanted to encourage

the neighbors to come out and

have candy available so their kids

could actually trick-or-treat and

have the experience,” Billingsley

said. “And it just took off by

itself.”

Twenty years later, the event

draws approximately 1,500

participants.

Billingsley said many of the

neighborhood’s

familiar

Halloween displays and activities

will return this year. The Forrest

City Fire Department, police department and area churches

are also expected to participate.

A costume contest will once

again be held, with the winner

receiving movie tickets donated

by Broadway Cinema.

The parade will begin earlier

than in previous years to allow

families an opportunity to attend

other Halloween activities

scheduled throughout the area.

“So many different activities

are happening on Halloween day

since it’s on a Saturday,” said

Billingsley. “We wanted to have it

earlier this year, so that families

could also go to Palestine and

participate in their event and

then Village Creek State Park as

well.”

Billingsley said funding from

the Forrest City Advertising and

Promotion Commission helps

make the local event possible,

along with donations from

Coremark and support from local

businesses and residents.

Billingsley also credited her

husband, Vince Billingsley, with

much of the work involved in

organizing the annual

celebration, including

coordinating funding, donations

and other arrangements.

“He is the workhorse for the

event,” she said. “He does

everything, which is appropriate,

because he’s the biggest and

oldest kid on the street.”

Billingsley also highlighted the

event’s longtime connection to

community beautification efforts.

“A long time ago, probably 10

years or so, Vince coordinated

with DBS (Delta Beta Sigma), said

Billingsley. “They made signage to

go along with a Keep Arkansas

Beautiful campaign that the city

did and they launched it at the

Halloween parade.”

Billingsley said although DBS

no longer participates in the event, organizers still use signage

and trash cans to keep that

campaign going.

“The day after the event, we

encourage everyone to come out

with us and help pick up trash,

because there’s a lot of litter from

the event,” said Billingsley. “We

encourage everyone to be

mindful and help keep our town

beautiful.”

Billingsley expressed

appreciation to Forrest Street

residents, city officials,

emergency responders, sponsors

and community members who

have helped keep the tradition

going for two decades.

“We never anticipated that it

would get as big as it has gotten,”

she said.

Billingsley said the continued

support of neighborhood

residents has been essential to

the event’s success, with many

decorating their homes, dressing

in costumes and providing

activities for children.

“I think we’re fortunate to

have that experience for our kids

and we hope we can keep doing

it,” Billingsley said.

Those interested in

participating may set up games

or activities for children along the

parade route.

For more information, contact

Amber Billingsley at 870-768

5092 or Vince Billingsley at 901

218-8768.