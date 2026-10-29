The annual Forrest Street
Halloween Parade will celebrate
its 20th anniversary on Saturday,
Oct. 31.
The event will be held from 3
to 4:30 p.m., along Forrest Street,
between Dillard and Fussell
streets. The street will be closed
to traffic during the event,
allowing families to walk through
the neighborhood and safely
participate in activities. Event coordinator Amber
Billingsley said the parade has
grown considerably since it
began in 2006 as a small
neighborhood gathering.
Billingsley said the event was
started by Tiffany Billingsley,
Ashley Walker and Dana Haven,
who wanted to encourage
neighbors to come together and
provide a traditional trick-or
treating experience for their
children.
“They just wanted to have a
little street event that was small
and they wanted to encourage
the neighbors to come out and
have candy available so their kids
could actually trick-or-treat and
have the experience,” Billingsley
said. “And it just took off by
itself.”
Twenty years later, the event
draws approximately 1,500
participants.
Billingsley said many of the
neighborhood’s
familiar
Halloween displays and activities
will return this year. The Forrest
City Fire Department, police department and area churches
are also expected to participate.
A costume contest will once
again be held, with the winner
receiving movie tickets donated
by Broadway Cinema.
The parade will begin earlier
than in previous years to allow
families an opportunity to attend
other Halloween activities
scheduled throughout the area.
“So many different activities
are happening on Halloween day
since it’s on a Saturday,” said
Billingsley. “We wanted to have it
earlier this year, so that families
could also go to Palestine and
participate in their event and
then Village Creek State Park as
well.”
Billingsley said funding from
the Forrest City Advertising and
Promotion Commission helps
make the local event possible,
along with donations from
Coremark and support from local
businesses and residents.
Billingsley also credited her
husband, Vince Billingsley, with
much of the work involved in
organizing the annual
celebration, including
coordinating funding, donations
and other arrangements.
“He is the workhorse for the
event,” she said. “He does
everything, which is appropriate,
because he’s the biggest and
oldest kid on the street.”
Billingsley also highlighted the
event’s longtime connection to
community beautification efforts.
“A long time ago, probably 10
years or so, Vince coordinated
with DBS (Delta Beta Sigma), said
Billingsley. “They made signage to
go along with a Keep Arkansas
Beautiful campaign that the city
did and they launched it at the
Halloween parade.”
Billingsley said although DBS
no longer participates in the event, organizers still use signage
and trash cans to keep that
campaign going.
“The day after the event, we
encourage everyone to come out
with us and help pick up trash,
because there’s a lot of litter from
the event,” said Billingsley. “We
encourage everyone to be
mindful and help keep our town
beautiful.”
Billingsley expressed
appreciation to Forrest Street
residents, city officials,
emergency responders, sponsors
and community members who
have helped keep the tradition
going for two decades.
“We never anticipated that it
would get as big as it has gotten,”
she said.
Billingsley said the continued
support of neighborhood
residents has been essential to
the event’s success, with many
decorating their homes, dressing
in costumes and providing
activities for children.
“I think we’re fortunate to
have that experience for our kids
and we hope we can keep doing
it,” Billingsley said.
Those interested in
participating may set up games
or activities for children along the
parade route.
For more information, contact
Amber Billingsley at 870-768
5092 or Vince Billingsley at 901
218-8768.