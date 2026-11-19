The Forrest City Advertising

and Promotion Commission

recently approved funding three

different events but denied

funding for another.

During a phone poll,

commissioners voted on requests

for funding for the annual

Christmas Downtown event

hosted by the Forrest City

Downtown Revitalization project,

the second annual Very Merry

Inflatable Christmas event, the

Mustang Mixer and having the

University of Arkansas at Pine

Bluff band return for this year’s

Christmas Parade. The annual Christmas

Downtown will feature public

activities on Thursday, Dec. 3,

and Saturday, Dec. 5.

According to the request, the

annual Christmas tree lighting

ceremony will take place at 5

p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 3, to officially kick off the Christmas

season ahead of the annual

Christmas parade on Friday, Dec.

4.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, festivities

will begin at 4:30 p.m., featuring

horse-drawn carriage rides,

caroling and family activities.

The St. Francis County Museum

will also be open during the

event.

The group requested $2,182

from the commission for

professional installation,

takedown and storage of

downtown Christmas

decorations. The commission

unanimously approved the

request for the full amount.

The second annual Very

Merry Inflatable Christmas event

that takes place at the corner of

Garland and Izard Streets is set

to begin on Friday, Dec. 4,

immediately following the

Christmas parade. The request, presented by

Dena Clark, shows that $8,000

was requested to help pay for the

event and festivities including

bills such as electricity and rental

of a train.

Commissioners unanimously

voted to grant the group $7,000 of

their $8,000 request.

Commissioners reviewed a

request for support from

LaSandra Bean for an event called

the Mustang Mixer. The event is

described as a reunion type of

event that is set to be held Friday,

Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29,

at the Forrest City Civic Center.

The group requested $30,000

for the event, which was denied

by the commission because it

would operate as an invitation

only event, therefore making it

ineligible for A&P funds.

The group also received a

request for $15,800 to bring the

UAPB band back to perform at

the annual parade. The group

agreed to fund the request this

year with the stipulation that they

do not bring that band back to

perform in the future, but instead

try to entice local bands to

participate in the parade.