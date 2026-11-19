The Forrest City Advertising
and Promotion Commission
recently approved funding three
different events but denied
funding for another.
During a phone poll,
commissioners voted on requests
for funding for the annual
Christmas Downtown event
hosted by the Forrest City
Downtown Revitalization project,
the second annual Very Merry
Inflatable Christmas event, the
Mustang Mixer and having the
University of Arkansas at Pine
Bluff band return for this year’s
Christmas Parade. The annual Christmas
Downtown will feature public
activities on Thursday, Dec. 3,
and Saturday, Dec. 5.
According to the request, the
annual Christmas tree lighting
ceremony will take place at 5
p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 3, to officially kick off the Christmas
season ahead of the annual
Christmas parade on Friday, Dec.
4.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, festivities
will begin at 4:30 p.m., featuring
horse-drawn carriage rides,
caroling and family activities.
The St. Francis County Museum
will also be open during the
event.
The group requested $2,182
from the commission for
professional installation,
takedown and storage of
downtown Christmas
decorations. The commission
unanimously approved the
request for the full amount.
The second annual Very
Merry Inflatable Christmas event
that takes place at the corner of
Garland and Izard Streets is set
to begin on Friday, Dec. 4,
immediately following the
Christmas parade. The request, presented by
Dena Clark, shows that $8,000
was requested to help pay for the
event and festivities including
bills such as electricity and rental
of a train.
Commissioners unanimously
voted to grant the group $7,000 of
their $8,000 request.
Commissioners reviewed a
request for support from
LaSandra Bean for an event called
the Mustang Mixer. The event is
described as a reunion type of
event that is set to be held Friday,
Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29,
at the Forrest City Civic Center.
The group requested $30,000
for the event, which was denied
by the commission because it
would operate as an invitation
only event, therefore making it
ineligible for A&P funds.
The group also received a
request for $15,800 to bring the
UAPB band back to perform at
the annual parade. The group
agreed to fund the request this
year with the stipulation that they
do not bring that band back to
perform in the future, but instead
try to entice local bands to
participate in the parade.