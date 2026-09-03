The Times-Herald will host

its second community political

forum tonight at the Forrest

City Civic Center, giving voters

an opportunity to hear directly

from candidates seeking to

become Forrest City’s next

mayor.

The forum will be held from

6 to 8 p.m., and is free and open

to the public.

Candidates scheduled to

participate include Kendall

Pettus, Lowry Astin, D’Mari

Curne and former Forrest City

Mayor Cedric Williams.

The forum will feature a

three-member panel of

community members, along

with a moderator and

timekeeper. Candidates will be

given an opportunity to

introduce themselves and discuss their platforms before

answering questions presented

by the panel. Members of the audience

may also submit written

questions during the event for

consideration. Questions will be

reviewed by Times-Herald staff

before being presented to the

candidates.

Hilary Trickey, Times-Herald

digital director and coordinator

of the forums, encourages

residents to attend, ask

questions and take advantage of

the opportunity to learn more

about the candidates before

casting their ballots. “We want people to come

out, ask questions and get

informed about the candidates

who are asking for their vote,”

Trickey said. “Even if you aren’t

registered to vote yet, you can

come to the forum, fill out a

voter registration application

and start taking part in the

process. These forums are

about giving our community an

opportunity to hear directly

from the candidates and make

informed decisions at the

polls.”

Forrest City Public Library

librarian Arlisa Harris will be at

the Civic Center to assist

residents who are not registered

to vote. Voter registration

applications will be available

during the event.

The Times-Herald forums are

nonpartisan and designed to

provide voters with information

about candidates and issues

ahead of the Nov. 3 general

election.