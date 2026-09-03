The Times-Herald will host
its second community political
forum tonight at the Forrest
City Civic Center, giving voters
an opportunity to hear directly
from candidates seeking to
become Forrest City’s next
mayor.
The forum will be held from
6 to 8 p.m., and is free and open
to the public.
Candidates scheduled to
participate include Kendall
Pettus, Lowry Astin, D’Mari
Curne and former Forrest City
Mayor Cedric Williams.
The forum will feature a
three-member panel of
community members, along
with a moderator and
timekeeper. Candidates will be
given an opportunity to
introduce themselves and discuss their platforms before
answering questions presented
by the panel. Members of the audience
may also submit written
questions during the event for
consideration. Questions will be
reviewed by Times-Herald staff
before being presented to the
candidates.
Hilary Trickey, Times-Herald
digital director and coordinator
of the forums, encourages
residents to attend, ask
questions and take advantage of
the opportunity to learn more
about the candidates before
casting their ballots. “We want people to come
out, ask questions and get
informed about the candidates
who are asking for their vote,”
Trickey said. “Even if you aren’t
registered to vote yet, you can
come to the forum, fill out a
voter registration application
and start taking part in the
process. These forums are
about giving our community an
opportunity to hear directly
from the candidates and make
informed decisions at the
polls.”
Forrest City Public Library
librarian Arlisa Harris will be at
the Civic Center to assist
residents who are not registered
to vote. Voter registration
applications will be available
during the event.
The Times-Herald forums are
nonpartisan and designed to
provide voters with information
about candidates and issues
ahead of the Nov. 3 general
election.