Candidates for St. Francis
County Clerk discussed their
reasons for seeking the position
during a forum held last week at
the Forrest City Civic Center.
SFC Clerk Brandi McCoy is
facing a challenge this year from
Evetta Whitby.
The race will be decided
during the general election in
November.
Questions ranged from
qualifications to changes that
could be made in the office.
McCoy said she is qualified
for the position due to her work
in the clerk’s office over the past
15 years, 10 of which she has
served as clerk.
Whitby said she has more
than 25 years in public
administration from her work
with the Child Support
Enforcement Unit. Currently,
she is program coordinator for
the county’s Success program.
McCoy said she is the best
option for voters because she
has the experience and
education to do the job.
“I have been the county clerk
for the past 10 years. I just feel
like because I’ve been doing the
job, I have the experience to
continue doing it. I work well
with the community and other
employees, and I believe I’m the
best candidate for the job,” said
McCoy.
Whitby said her beliefs in
accountability, dignity, integrity
and character combined with
her education and work
experience make her the best
person to be county clerk. She
holds degrees in criminal justice,
criminology and human
resource management.
“I’m a servant. I am
running because I’ve served in administration, leadership and
record keeping for over 25
years,” said Whitby. “I know how
to run an office that is
organized, accurate and
responsible. My focus is simply
to give residents the service they
need, handle documents
correctly the first time and keep
the clerk’s office running
efficiently every day.”
McCoy and Whitby said
working with other elected
officials and their offices is key
to the success of the clerk’s
office.
“We work well with other
departments in the courthouse.
Basically, the county clerk is the
bookkeeper for the county so we
have to work with all of the other
offices all of the time,” said
McCoy.
“I am one that has again over
27 years of experience
communicating with individuals
and working with other offices. I
will work well with the county
judge, treasurer’s office and
other offices, including the
election commission,” said
Whitby. “I have the skills to lead
effectively.”
Whitby said she believes that
cross-training employees is one
key to success in the clerk’s
office.
“There will not be a day when
I’m in office where my
employees would not know what
to do,” said Whitby. “We would
make sure everyone is cross
trained for every position.”
McCoy said all of the
employees in her office are
already trained to perform other
duties.
“Everyone knows the jobs in
the county clerk’s office.
Someone does the job of
another person every day, and I
stand on that,” said McCoy.
McCoy said the clerk’s office
currently works well with the
election commission by staying
up to date on changes in
election laws.
“We have a good relationship.
We have to make sure we keep
up with election laws because
they change every year. We make
sure everything runs smoothly
all the time and that everything
is kept secure and safe,” said
McCoy.
Whitby said she would work
to make sure everyone receives
the correct ballot when voting
absentee, recalling a situation
that she said occurred when she
previously ran for mayor in
Forrest City, saying a relative
received the wrong paperwork.
“When mistakes like that
happen, it hurts people. We will
have double eyes to make sure
the proper paperwork is going
out,” she said.
Each candidate said she
would also work to make sure
the office remains transparent
and operating efficiently.
“I love what I do and I pray
you’ll continue to allow me to
serve the community and the
citizens of St. Francis County,”
said McCoy.
“This is a full-time job,” said
Whitby. “I’m ready to run the
office day to day by keeping our
community’s records accurate
and reducing delays.”
The election will be held on
Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polling
sites open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30
p.m. Early voting begins
Monday, Oct. 19, at the SFC
Courthouse.