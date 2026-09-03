Candidates for St. Francis

County Clerk discussed their

reasons for seeking the position

during a forum held last week at

the Forrest City Civic Center.

SFC Clerk Brandi McCoy is

facing a challenge this year from

Evetta Whitby.

The race will be decided

during the general election in

November.

Questions ranged from

qualifications to changes that

could be made in the office.

McCoy said she is qualified

for the position due to her work

in the clerk’s office over the past

15 years, 10 of which she has

served as clerk.

Whitby said she has more

than 25 years in public

administration from her work

with the Child Support

Enforcement Unit. Currently,

she is program coordinator for

the county’s Success program.

McCoy said she is the best

option for voters because she

has the experience and

education to do the job.

“I have been the county clerk

for the past 10 years. I just feel

like because I’ve been doing the

job, I have the experience to

continue doing it. I work well

with the community and other

employees, and I believe I’m the

best candidate for the job,” said

McCoy.

Whitby said her beliefs in

accountability, dignity, integrity

and character combined with

her education and work

experience make her the best

person to be county clerk. She

holds degrees in criminal justice,

criminology and human

resource management.

“I’m a servant. I am

running because I’ve served in administration, leadership and

record keeping for over 25

years,” said Whitby. “I know how

to run an office that is

organized, accurate and

responsible. My focus is simply

to give residents the service they

need, handle documents

correctly the first time and keep

the clerk’s office running

efficiently every day.”

McCoy and Whitby said

working with other elected

officials and their offices is key

to the success of the clerk’s

office.

“We work well with other

departments in the courthouse.

Basically, the county clerk is the

bookkeeper for the county so we

have to work with all of the other

offices all of the time,” said

McCoy.

“I am one that has again over

27 years of experience

communicating with individuals

and working with other offices. I

will work well with the county

judge, treasurer’s office and

other offices, including the

election commission,” said

Whitby. “I have the skills to lead

effectively.”

Whitby said she believes that

cross-training employees is one

key to success in the clerk’s

office.

“There will not be a day when

I’m in office where my

employees would not know what

to do,” said Whitby. “We would

make sure everyone is cross

trained for every position.”

McCoy said all of the

employees in her office are

already trained to perform other

duties.

“Everyone knows the jobs in

the county clerk’s office.

Someone does the job of

another person every day, and I

stand on that,” said McCoy.

McCoy said the clerk’s office

currently works well with the

election commission by staying

up to date on changes in

election laws.

“We have a good relationship.

We have to make sure we keep

up with election laws because

they change every year. We make

sure everything runs smoothly

all the time and that everything

is kept secure and safe,” said

McCoy.

Whitby said she would work

to make sure everyone receives

the correct ballot when voting

absentee, recalling a situation

that she said occurred when she

previously ran for mayor in

Forrest City, saying a relative

received the wrong paperwork.

“When mistakes like that

happen, it hurts people. We will

have double eyes to make sure

the proper paperwork is going

out,” she said.

Each candidate said she

would also work to make sure

the office remains transparent

and operating efficiently.

“I love what I do and I pray

you’ll continue to allow me to

serve the community and the

citizens of St. Francis County,”

said McCoy.

“This is a full-time job,” said

Whitby. “I’m ready to run the

office day to day by keeping our

community’s records accurate

and reducing delays.”

The election will be held on

Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polling

sites open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30

p.m. Early voting begins

Monday, Oct. 19, at the SFC

Courthouse.