If the Forrest City Mustangs are as fired up as their coach for Friday night’s second-round playoff game, the team should come home from Elkins with a win.

Coach Brandon Wilkins, who was interim head coach when the Mustangs faced Elkins in the first round of last year’s playoffs, is now the team’s head coach and ready for a rematch.

“They were senior heavy last year and the guys they lost actually helped them get there,” said Wilkins. “We’re better than we were last year. We have a lot of good players.”

Although last season’s loss to Elkins stung, Wilkins said it was a good learning experience for him, his coaches, and the team.

“Elkins played in the state championship game the last two years and won it last year,” said Wilkins. “I didn’t feel as bad about losing to them after they won the state title.”

Last season, the Mustangs relied heavily on then-senior Kevin Young, who is currently a preferred walk-on with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“This year, we have a lot of good kids on the field and you never know who is going to get the ball,” said Wilkins, adding that many team members play both offense and defense.

Wilkins pointed to senior Deangelo Hodges, who plays linebacker, running back and on special teams.

“He is a guy who will be effective on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Wilkins plays two quarterbacks: Kendrick Patterson and Lacorian Smith.

“Lacorian is actually a junior. He scored twice for us last Friday night,” said Wilkins.

“We have senior Vonterrious Williams, who is a wide receiver but also plays defensive back,” said Wilkins. “He’s a guy who’s really important to the team. He’s been hurt. Last week was his first game back so that was really good for us.

“Those are just some of our guys who have contributed to our success,” said Wilkins of his 8-3 Mustangs.

Wilkins said he has talked with other coaches in the conference who’ve told him that a lot of teams prepare for one or two good players, but Forrest City has five or six.

“We’re going to use that to our advantage,” he said.

Although the team had the option of heading to Elkins, located in Northwest Arkansas, on Thursday, Wilkins said he preferred leaving Friday morning.

“We decided that we would rather just get on the bus Friday morning and stop frequently along the way. We’re going to stop in Conway and run through some drills at the University of Central Arkansas, which will be good for our seniors to see what it would be like at the next level,” said Wilkins. “We’re going to stop somewhere around Russellville and have our pre-game meal. We’ll split it up and take our time getting there.

“We want the guys to focus on what they’re going for. We’re going to take care of business and revenge our loss last year,” said Wilkins. “I haven’t had to say too much this week. What happened to us at Elkins last year has helped motivate our team for our game Friday night.”

Heading into the game, Wilkins has a simple message for his players, especially the seniors.

“Enjoy it while you’re here because for some of you, this may be your last game. Don’t let this be the last game,” he said. “They have me spoiled and I want to keep winning.”

Wilkins, a graduate of Forrest City High School, played football for the Mustangs and later at Henderson State.

“It means a little bit more to me, having graduated from Forrest City,” said Wilkins. “I have a good feeling about this week’s game. If we win Friday night, I think we’ll be unstoppable after this week.”

The Mustang Booster Club will host a breakfast for the team at 8 a.m. and a community send-off at roughly 8:45 a.m., Friday, that will begin at the intersection of HWY 1 and HWY 70 and will head north on HWY towards Interstate 40.

Booster Club President Allen Calvert invites the community to line S. Washington St. (HWY 1) to the interstate to cheer for the Mustangs as they head to Elkins.