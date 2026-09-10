A full day of activities is

planned for Saturday as the

Forrest City Homecoming Festival

makes its debut at Hicky Field.

The festival will begin at 10

a.m., and continue until 10 p.m.,

with activities such as a car show,

kid zone, live entertainment,

vendor booths and more

scheduled throughout the day.

The event is being organized by

the Forrest City Homecoming

Festival Committee in association

with the Forrest City Area

Chamber of Commerce, with

funding support from the

Advertising and Promotion

Commission.

Organizers say the festival was

created with the goal of bringing

residents together while also

bringing back memories of

community events once held at

Hicky Field along North

Washington Street.

Committee member Sherry

Astin said the idea grew from

conversations about the former

Harvest Festival and other events

that once brought families and

friends together at the field.

“We wanted it to feel like

homecoming and to bring back

the nostalgia of Harvest Fest and

other events that we used to have

at Hicky Field,” said Astin.

Saturday’s festival will include

activities throughout the day for

both children and adults.

The Kid Zone will feature face

painting by Cecilia Putter along

with inflatables and other

activities. A petting zoo will be

available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

giving younger festivalgoers an

opportunity to interact with

animals.

Later in the afternoon, hayrides

will be offered from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Food trucks, vendors and local

organizations will also be set up

across Hicky Field. Vendors

participating in the festival are

reminded that booths must be in

place and completely set up

before the festival opens at 10

a.m.

A car show will be another

highlight of the day’s activities. All

vehicles entered in the show must

be in place by 10 a.m., with

judging scheduled to begin at

11:30 a.m.

First, second and third-place

winners will be selected in both

the car and truck divisions.

Music will continue

throughout the festival, including

music from DJ Bobby Teal and live

performances. Astin says, thanks

to additional support from

donors, organizers have been able

to extend the live music planned

for the event.

“A band made up of local

musicians, including Daniel

Uptigrove, will perform Saturday

evening before the festival’s drone

show and will return to the stage

after the show, allowing the

celebration to continue into the

night,” said committee co-chair

Bobby Astin. One of the most anticipated

portions of Saturday’s festival

will take place after sunset when

as many as 150 drones take to

the sky over Forrest City.

The drone show is expected

to begin around 7:30 p.m., and

will feature illuminated

formations in the night sky.

Organizers have said the display

will include elements with

connections to Forrest City and

the surrounding communities.

The festival will also include a

beer garden, over 40 vendor

booths, food and other activities

throughout the day.

An Air Evac flight team

helicopter is also expected to be

on site until approximately 3

p.m., allowing attendees an

opportunity to get an up-close

look at the aircraft and meet

members of the flight team.

Organizers are encouraging

residents to spend the day at

Hicky Field, whether they come

for the children’s activities, car

show, food, music, drone show

or simply an opportunity to visit

with friends and neighbors.

“We encourage everyone who

lives or has lived in Forrest City

to come together for a great day

of fun,” said the Astins. “This

event wouldn’t be possible

without the community support

of our vendors, volunteers,

committee members, the Forrest

City A&P and Justin Reeves for

allowing us to utilize his

property for the event.”