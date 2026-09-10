A full day of activities is
planned for Saturday as the
Forrest City Homecoming Festival
makes its debut at Hicky Field.
The festival will begin at 10
a.m., and continue until 10 p.m.,
with activities such as a car show,
kid zone, live entertainment,
vendor booths and more
scheduled throughout the day.
The event is being organized by
the Forrest City Homecoming
Festival Committee in association
with the Forrest City Area
Chamber of Commerce, with
funding support from the
Advertising and Promotion
Commission.
Organizers say the festival was
created with the goal of bringing
residents together while also
bringing back memories of
community events once held at
Hicky Field along North
Washington Street.
Committee member Sherry
Astin said the idea grew from
conversations about the former
Harvest Festival and other events
that once brought families and
friends together at the field.
“We wanted it to feel like
homecoming and to bring back
the nostalgia of Harvest Fest and
other events that we used to have
at Hicky Field,” said Astin.
Saturday’s festival will include
activities throughout the day for
both children and adults.
The Kid Zone will feature face
painting by Cecilia Putter along
with inflatables and other
activities. A petting zoo will be
available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
giving younger festivalgoers an
opportunity to interact with
animals.
Later in the afternoon, hayrides
will be offered from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Food trucks, vendors and local
organizations will also be set up
across Hicky Field. Vendors
participating in the festival are
reminded that booths must be in
place and completely set up
before the festival opens at 10
a.m.
A car show will be another
highlight of the day’s activities. All
vehicles entered in the show must
be in place by 10 a.m., with
judging scheduled to begin at
11:30 a.m.
First, second and third-place
winners will be selected in both
the car and truck divisions.
Music will continue
throughout the festival, including
music from DJ Bobby Teal and live
performances. Astin says, thanks
to additional support from
donors, organizers have been able
to extend the live music planned
for the event.
“A band made up of local
musicians, including Daniel
Uptigrove, will perform Saturday
evening before the festival’s drone
show and will return to the stage
after the show, allowing the
celebration to continue into the
night,” said committee co-chair
Bobby Astin. One of the most anticipated
portions of Saturday’s festival
will take place after sunset when
as many as 150 drones take to
the sky over Forrest City.
The drone show is expected
to begin around 7:30 p.m., and
will feature illuminated
formations in the night sky.
Organizers have said the display
will include elements with
connections to Forrest City and
the surrounding communities.
The festival will also include a
beer garden, over 40 vendor
booths, food and other activities
throughout the day.
An Air Evac flight team
helicopter is also expected to be
on site until approximately 3
p.m., allowing attendees an
opportunity to get an up-close
look at the aircraft and meet
members of the flight team.
Organizers are encouraging
residents to spend the day at
Hicky Field, whether they come
for the children’s activities, car
show, food, music, drone show
or simply an opportunity to visit
with friends and neighbors.
“We encourage everyone who
lives or has lived in Forrest City
to come together for a great day
of fun,” said the Astins. “This
event wouldn’t be possible
without the community support
of our vendors, volunteers,
committee members, the Forrest
City A&P and Justin Reeves for
allowing us to utilize his
property for the event.”