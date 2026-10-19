First Baptist Church in Forrest

City is inviting area residents to

help spread Christmas joy to

children around the world by

participating in Operation

Christmas Child.

The church is now distributing

shoeboxes for the annual project,

which collects gifts filled with

toys, school supplies and

personal care items for children

in need.

According to church secretary

Lisa Jumper, empty shoeboxes

may be picked up at the FBC office Monday through Friday,

from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Completed

boxes may be returned to the

church

during

National

Collection Week, Nov. 16 through

23.

Operation Christmas Child is a

project of Samaritan’s Purse, an

international Christian relief

organization. According to a

recent press release, the program

has collected and delivered more

than 244 million gift-filled

shoeboxes to children in more

than 175 countries and territories

since 1993.

Individuals, churches and

organizations are encouraged to

participate by filling shoeboxes

with age-appropriate gifts.

Participants may also donate $10

online to receive a tracking label

that allows them to follow their

box to its destination.

For more information about

packing a shoebox or the

Operation Christmas Child

Program, call FBC of Forrest City

at 870-633-2382 or visit

www.samaritanpurse.org/occ.