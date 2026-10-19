First Baptist Church in Forrest
City is inviting area residents to
help spread Christmas joy to
children around the world by
participating in Operation
Christmas Child.
The church is now distributing
shoeboxes for the annual project,
which collects gifts filled with
toys, school supplies and
personal care items for children
in need.
According to church secretary
Lisa Jumper, empty shoeboxes
may be picked up at the FBC office Monday through Friday,
from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Completed
boxes may be returned to the
church
during
National
Collection Week, Nov. 16 through
23.
Operation Christmas Child is a
project of Samaritan’s Purse, an
international Christian relief
organization. According to a
recent press release, the program
has collected and delivered more
than 244 million gift-filled
shoeboxes to children in more
than 175 countries and territories
since 1993.
Individuals, churches and
organizations are encouraged to
participate by filling shoeboxes
with age-appropriate gifts.
Participants may also donate $10
online to receive a tracking label
that allows them to follow their
box to its destination.
For more information about
packing a shoebox or the
Operation Christmas Child
Program, call FBC of Forrest City
at 870-633-2382 or visit
www.samaritanpurse.org/occ.