A Palestine woman died in a
house fire at a residence on
Higgins Street Saturday night.
The Palestine Fire Department
requested mutual aid from the
Forrest City Fire Department
when responding to the structure
fire at 222 Higgins St.
Firemen at the scene located
the body of a middle-aged
woman in the living room of the
structure. The body was
transported to the Arkansas State
Crime Lab for an autopsy and to
provide positive identification of
the deceased.
According to a press release
from the St. Francis County
Sheriff’s Department, no foul
play is suspected.
Firemen also noted that there
were no smoke alarms inside the
residence.
“As we enter the time of year
when clocks are turned back for
Daylight Saving Time, the Forrest
City Fire Department reminds all
residents to check their smoke
alarms and replace batteries as
needed,” said FCFD Chief Jeremy
Sharp. “Working smoke alarms
provide an early warning in the event of a fire and can
significantly increase the chances
of survival.”
“The St. Francis County
Sheriff’s Department and the
Forrest City Fire Department
extend its thoughts and prayers
to the family affected by this
tragic event,” officials with the
SFCSD said in the press release.
The FCFD has smoke alarms
for those who need them
installed in their homes. For
more information about that
program, call the fire
department.