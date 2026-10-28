A Palestine woman died in a

house fire at a residence on

Higgins Street Saturday night.

The Palestine Fire Department

requested mutual aid from the

Forrest City Fire Department

when responding to the structure

fire at 222 Higgins St.

Firemen at the scene located

the body of a middle-aged

woman in the living room of the

structure. The body was

transported to the Arkansas State

Crime Lab for an autopsy and to

provide positive identification of

the deceased.

According to a press release

from the St. Francis County

Sheriff’s Department, no foul

play is suspected.

Firemen also noted that there

were no smoke alarms inside the

residence.

“As we enter the time of year

when clocks are turned back for

Daylight Saving Time, the Forrest

City Fire Department reminds all

residents to check their smoke

alarms and replace batteries as

needed,” said FCFD Chief Jeremy

Sharp. “Working smoke alarms

provide an early warning in the event of a fire and can

significantly increase the chances

of survival.”

“The St. Francis County

Sheriff’s Department and the

Forrest City Fire Department

extend its thoughts and prayers

to the family affected by this

tragic event,” officials with the

SFCSD said in the press release.

The FCFD has smoke alarms

for those who need them

installed in their homes. For

more information about that

program, call the fire

department.