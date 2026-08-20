The Forrest City Times-Herald

is planning to host a pair of

nonpartisan political forums in

the coming weeks, giving St.

Francis County voters an

opportunity to hear directly from

candidates in contested county

and city races ahead of the

November election.

The first forum will be held

Thursday, Aug. 27, and will feature

candidates for St. Francis County

Sheriff and Collector and SFC

Clerk.

A second forum, scheduled for

Thursday, Sept. 3, will feature the

candidates for mayor of Forrest

City.

Both forums will be held from

6 to 8 p.m., at the Forrest City

Civic Center and are free and

open to the public.

“The goal of these forums is

simply to give voters another

opportunity to learn about the

people asking to represent them,”

said Hilary Trickey, event

organizer. “We want to provide a

fair, nonpartisan setting where

each candidate has the same

opportunity to introduce

themselves, discuss their platform

and answer questions about

issues affecting our community.”

Allan Calvert will serve as

moderator for both events.

“Mr. Calvert is an active

member of our community,” Trickey said. “He is president of the

Forrest City Mustang Booster Club

and pastor at ConnectPoint

Church.”

The forums will include a

moderator, timekeeper and panel

of local citizens who will ask

prepared questions of each

candidate. Candidates will also

have an opportunity to introduce

themselves and provide a brief

overview of their platforms.

Community members are also

invited to submit questions for

consideration. Questions may be

emailed to

publisher@thnews.com,

digital@thnews.com, dropped off

at the Times-Heraldoffice at 222 N.

Izard St. in Forrest City or

submitted before the start of the

event.

Questions submitted by the

public will be screened by Times

Herald staff before being

considered for the forum. The

screening process will help

combine similar questions, ensure

questions are relevant to the office

being sought and applicable to all

candidates in a particular race to

allow as many topics as possible to

be addressed during the allotted

time.

“We know there are a lot of

questions community members

would like to ask, and some of

those questions may be similar,”

Trickey said. “By screening the

questions, we can make sure they

are applicable to all of the

candidates and avoid repeating

the same topics. Our goal is to

cover as many issues and get as

many questions answered as we

can during the time we have.”

The Aug. 27 forum will include

the three candidates seeking the

office of St. Francis County sheriff

and collector, including

incumbent Sheriff Bobby May and

challengers Tommy Hampton and

Gil Brazeale.

Candidates for SFC Clerk are

incumbent Brandi McCoy and

Evetta Whitby.

The Sept. 3 forum will feature

the four candidates seeking the

office of Forrest City mayor, which

include Kendal Pettus, Cedric

Williams, Lowry Astin and D’Mari

Curne.

Volunteers from the Forrest City

Public Library will also be on hand

during both events with voter

registration applications for

residents who would like to register

to vote.

“Part of the role of a community

newspaper is helping keep people

informed,” Trickey said. “We cover

these races throughout the

election, but a forum gives voters

the opportunity to hear candidates

answer the same questions, in the

same room and learn more about

where they stand on local issues.”

The Times-Herald is

encouraging residents to attend the

forums, regardless of which

candidate they currently support

or whether they have made a

decision in the races.