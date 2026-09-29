Palestine-Wheatley High School golfers McKinnley Lee, left, and

Kate Bradshaw are pictured at the Diamondhead Country Club

in Hot Springs before beginning a practice round Monday ahead

of Tuesday’s state tournament, which began at 9 a.m. Lee and

Bradshaw are both sophomores at PWHS. The district tourna

ment was held last week at the River Oaks Country Club in

Searcy. Coach Zach O’Brien said this is the first time in the five

years he’s coached golf at the school for two girls to qualify for

the state tournament. O’Brien said Lee and Bradshaw are among

60 girls competing for the state individual title.