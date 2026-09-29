Palestine-Wheatley High School golfers McKinnley Lee, left, and
Kate Bradshaw are pictured at the Diamondhead Country Club
in Hot Springs before beginning a practice round Monday ahead
of Tuesday’s state tournament, which began at 9 a.m. Lee and
Bradshaw are both sophomores at PWHS. The district tourna
ment was held last week at the River Oaks Country Club in
Searcy. Coach Zach O’Brien said this is the first time in the five
years he’s coached golf at the school for two girls to qualify for
the state tournament. O’Brien said Lee and Bradshaw are among
60 girls competing for the state individual title.