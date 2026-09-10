The St. Francis County

Election Commission last week

approved an invoice for the

purchase of hotspots to be used

at all polling sites throughout the

county that do not already have

internet access.

Commissioners also received

updates on the new security

system being put in place to

further secure voting machines

and records.

According to SFC Deputy

Election Coordinator Vincent

Williams, the contract they

currently have for hotspots will

last for the next 12 months.

“The only thing I need from

commissioners is approval for

Jackie (White),” said Williams. “I

have it all set up with the

company and this would be for

the next 16 or 12 months. I have

to check that. I want to say that

the contract that I looked at last

time was 12 months.”

Commissioners approved the

invoice for 12 months of service

for their hotspots that will allow

each polling location to have

reliable internet service on

election day, which is Nov. 3.

Commissioner Frederick

Freeman told the group about the

new security upgrades being

made to rooms the election

commission uses in the

courthouse.

Freeman said Williams has

been monitoring the upgrade

closely and can confirm that work

is almost complete.

“We have progressed pretty

well on the whole security

upgrade,” said Freeman. “We got

a report from our security

installer. Vincent has been

monitoring them and can

confirm this. All of the wires have

been ran. The cameras, I’m told,

had to be sent back because they

sent the wrong cameras. They

sent the cameras with the

speakers on them.”

According to Freeman, they

intended to be finished with the

upgrades on Friday, Sept. 4.

“They want to have it all

wrapped up by the end of this

week,” said Freeman. “The

monitor has been installed in the

clerk’s office. That is all wired up.

We are going to hold last payment

until proof of completion. As far

as doors with keypads, we are

waiting on the plates. They told

us the regular locks would stay on

but they are not to be used. They

have made plates to replace

where the new locks are going.”