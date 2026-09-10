The St. Francis County
Election Commission last week
approved an invoice for the
purchase of hotspots to be used
at all polling sites throughout the
county that do not already have
internet access.
Commissioners also received
updates on the new security
system being put in place to
further secure voting machines
and records.
According to SFC Deputy
Election Coordinator Vincent
Williams, the contract they
currently have for hotspots will
last for the next 12 months.
“The only thing I need from
commissioners is approval for
Jackie (White),” said Williams. “I
have it all set up with the
company and this would be for
the next 16 or 12 months. I have
to check that. I want to say that
the contract that I looked at last
time was 12 months.”
Commissioners approved the
invoice for 12 months of service
for their hotspots that will allow
each polling location to have
reliable internet service on
election day, which is Nov. 3.
Commissioner Frederick
Freeman told the group about the
new security upgrades being
made to rooms the election
commission uses in the
courthouse.
Freeman said Williams has
been monitoring the upgrade
closely and can confirm that work
is almost complete.
“We have progressed pretty
well on the whole security
upgrade,” said Freeman. “We got
a report from our security
installer. Vincent has been
monitoring them and can
confirm this. All of the wires have
been ran. The cameras, I’m told,
had to be sent back because they
sent the wrong cameras. They
sent the cameras with the
speakers on them.”
According to Freeman, they
intended to be finished with the
upgrades on Friday, Sept. 4.
“They want to have it all
wrapped up by the end of this
week,” said Freeman. “The
monitor has been installed in the
clerk’s office. That is all wired up.
We are going to hold last payment
until proof of completion. As far
as doors with keypads, we are
waiting on the plates. They told
us the regular locks would stay on
but they are not to be used. They
have made plates to replace
where the new locks are going.”