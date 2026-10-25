University of Arkansas-East

Arkansas Community College

announced LeAnthony Hender

son of Forrest City, Arkansas, as

the winner of the 2026 Aca

demic All-Star Scholarship

award. Henderson was recog

nized at the recent Arkansas

Community Colleges annual

conference in Hot Springs,

along with 21 other student

scholarship winners from the

other community colleges

around the state.

The Academic All-Star Schol

arship is designed to award ex

cellence in academics and

leadership at the community

college level. Applicants must

have a cumulative grade point

average of at least 3.25 and pos

sess a minimum of 12 credit

hours in pursuit of an associate

degree. Each of the twenty-two

community colleges in Arkansas

grants one All-Star Scholarship

to one student per year.

Henderson is a driven non

traditional student who demon

strates integrity, perseverance,

and a positive attitude. Upon

completing the Major Appliance

program, he chose to continue

his education to deepen his

business knowledge in support

of his career at Fed Ex Freight.

He shows initiative, teamwork,

and a strong work ethic by man

aging multiple small businesses

and serving as a positive exam

ple to his peers.

After graduating in fall 2026

with an associate’s degree in

business from UA-EACC, Hen

derson plans to attend the Uni

versity of Arkansas-Fayetteville

to pursue a bachelor’s degree in

business with a career goal of

building his own trucking fran

chise.

As UA-EACC’s Academic All

Star scholarship award recipi

ent, Henderson received a $500

All-Star scholarship award. In

addition, a second full-tuition

scholarship was offered to all

All-Star scholarship winners by

Arkansas four-year universities

to aid the recipients in complet

ing their bachelor’s degree.