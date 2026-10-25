University of Arkansas-East
Arkansas Community College
announced LeAnthony Hender
son of Forrest City, Arkansas, as
the winner of the 2026 Aca
demic All-Star Scholarship
award. Henderson was recog
nized at the recent Arkansas
Community Colleges annual
conference in Hot Springs,
along with 21 other student
scholarship winners from the
other community colleges
around the state.
The Academic All-Star Schol
arship is designed to award ex
cellence in academics and
leadership at the community
college level. Applicants must
have a cumulative grade point
average of at least 3.25 and pos
sess a minimum of 12 credit
hours in pursuit of an associate
degree. Each of the twenty-two
community colleges in Arkansas
grants one All-Star Scholarship
to one student per year.
Henderson is a driven non
traditional student who demon
strates integrity, perseverance,
and a positive attitude. Upon
completing the Major Appliance
program, he chose to continue
his education to deepen his
business knowledge in support
of his career at Fed Ex Freight.
He shows initiative, teamwork,
and a strong work ethic by man
aging multiple small businesses
and serving as a positive exam
ple to his peers.
After graduating in fall 2026
with an associate’s degree in
business from UA-EACC, Hen
derson plans to attend the Uni
versity of Arkansas-Fayetteville
to pursue a bachelor’s degree in
business with a career goal of
building his own trucking fran
chise.
As UA-EACC’s Academic All
Star scholarship award recipi
ent, Henderson received a $500
All-Star scholarship award. In
addition, a second full-tuition
scholarship was offered to all
All-Star scholarship winners by
Arkansas four-year universities
to aid the recipients in complet
ing their bachelor’s degree.