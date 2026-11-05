Forrest City voters approved a
millage increase for the public
library during Tuesday’s general
election, with the measure
passing by a margin of just 31
votes.
The unofficial results show
1,000 voters supported the
increase, while 969 voted against
it. The measure will raise the
library’s millage rate from 1.9 mills
to 3.0 mills. Forrest City Public Library
Director Arlisa Harris said she was
pleased with the outcome after
watching the results come in
Tuesday night.
“As we were sitting at the
courthouse, every time we got a
report, it was so close,” Harris
said. “Of course, you’re concerned
that maybe it won’t pass. So
definitely happy that it did and it
really is the old adage of every
vote counts. It matters because it
was so close.”
According to Harris, the increase is expected to generate
approximately $146,000 in
additional annual revenue for the
library, although Harris said the
exact amount could vary.
Harris said the additional
funding will provide
opportunities to address building
maintenance needs, expand
programming and explore ways to
better serve the community.
“We’re so appreciative to the
citizens for giving us an
opportunity to expand our services, make the building more
up to date and look into ways in
which we can better serve the
community,” Harris said.
While some improvements
have already been identified,
Harris said library officials plan to
develop a strategic plan to
determine how the additional
revenue can be used most
effectively.
“We want to make the most of
this increase by offering programs
and services that meet the needs of
our community,” Harris said. “Do
we need more hours? How do we
better serve the community with
this opportunity of having more
money? It will take us a few months
to sit and evaluate those needs and
determine how to best use these
additional funds.”
Among the library’s
considerations is its recently
opened outdoor amphitheater,
which Harris said will benefit from
the additional funding through
ongoing maintenance and
opportunities for expanded
community programming.
“We now have an amphitheater,
so this increase will help us
maintain that much easier,” Harris
said. “But we also want to
maximize this increase with
programs and services that the
community wants.”
Despite the narrow margin of
approval, Harris emphasized that the library remains committed to
serving the entire community,
including residents who opposed
the increase.
“Even those who voted no, we
still are here working for everyone,”
Harris said. “We will continue to
provide services that we hope the
community will come and enjoy
and learn and grow at the library.”