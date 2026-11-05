Forrest City voters approved a

millage increase for the public

library during Tuesday’s general

election, with the measure

passing by a margin of just 31

votes.

The unofficial results show

1,000 voters supported the

increase, while 969 voted against

it. The measure will raise the

library’s millage rate from 1.9 mills

to 3.0 mills. Forrest City Public Library

Director Arlisa Harris said she was

pleased with the outcome after

watching the results come in

Tuesday night.

“As we were sitting at the

courthouse, every time we got a

report, it was so close,” Harris

said. “Of course, you’re concerned

that maybe it won’t pass. So

definitely happy that it did and it

really is the old adage of every

vote counts. It matters because it

was so close.”

According to Harris, the increase is expected to generate

approximately $146,000 in

additional annual revenue for the

library, although Harris said the

exact amount could vary.

Harris said the additional

funding will provide

opportunities to address building

maintenance needs, expand

programming and explore ways to

better serve the community.

“We’re so appreciative to the

citizens for giving us an

opportunity to expand our services, make the building more

up to date and look into ways in

which we can better serve the

community,” Harris said.

While some improvements

have already been identified,

Harris said library officials plan to

develop a strategic plan to

determine how the additional

revenue can be used most

effectively.

“We want to make the most of

this increase by offering programs

and services that meet the needs of

our community,” Harris said. “Do

we need more hours? How do we

better serve the community with

this opportunity of having more

money? It will take us a few months

to sit and evaluate those needs and

determine how to best use these

additional funds.”

Among the library’s

considerations is its recently

opened outdoor amphitheater,

which Harris said will benefit from

the additional funding through

ongoing maintenance and

opportunities for expanded

community programming.

“We now have an amphitheater,

so this increase will help us

maintain that much easier,” Harris

said. “But we also want to

maximize this increase with

programs and services that the

community wants.”

Despite the narrow margin of

approval, Harris emphasized that the library remains committed to

serving the entire community,

including residents who opposed

the increase.

“Even those who voted no, we

still are here working for everyone,”

Harris said. “We will continue to

provide services that we hope the

community will come and enjoy

and learn and grow at the library.”