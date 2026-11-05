Forrest City voters elected
Cedric Williams to serve a
second term as the city’s mayor
during Tuesday’s general
election.
Williams won the race
without a runoff after receiving
1,149 votes, which is 55.89% of
the votes cast in that race.
Challengers Kendall Pettus
finished second with 683 votes
and Lowry Astin received 166
votes.
D’Mari Curne was also on the
ballot for mayor but had
withdrawn from the race prior to
the start of early voting due to
health concerns. Curne still
received 58 votes.
“I want to congratulate my
opponents Kendall, Lowry and
D’Mari. They ran a great race.
Even with D’Mari dropping out,
he impressed me as a 23-year
old who was willing to step up as
a young man to help this city,”
said Williams.
Williams,
whose first
term as
mayor was
from 2018
2022, said he
is thankful for
the support
he received
across the
community
and that he
was able to win the race without
a runoff.
“It really is a testament to the
belief the citizens in Forrest City
have in me, and I’m very
humbled by that also,” said
Williams. “Last night really, really again
emphasized that our citizens
trust me to lead our city from
housing to infrastructure, public
safety and getting youth
involved. The voters put their
trust in me to move our city
forward,” he said. “We have
some unique things happening
in our region and it’s very
important for us to have a leader
ready on Day 1 to take
advantage of those
opportunities.”
Williams said he has already
spoken with Mayor Larry Bryant
to begin working on the
transition from one
administration to another.
“I have a lot of respect for
Mayor Bryant and his current
administration and his
leadership over five terms as
mayor. I’ve already been communicating with him about
a smooth transition,” said
Williams.
Williams said that during his
first administration he learned
things that will benefit him
when he takes over the role
again on Jan. 1.
“I plan to go in during this
transition period and get with
Mayor Bryant and spend time
with him and the department
heads to find out where we are
and what some of the priorities
are that we’re working really
hard on, such as water
infrastructure,” he said. “I’m not
going to stand in the way of
anything that makes sense and
will help our city.”
Williams said the public is
ready to see things getting done
in Forrest City, specifically the
widening of Deaderick Road and
the water softening project.
“I’m going to tread lightly and
be very, very respectful of our
current mayor and his
administration and how active
he wants me to be in those
conversations about next year’s
budget,” said Williams. “My
main things from a budgetary
standpoint is to find out where
we are with our revenues, as far
as what is coming in and going
out, and our bonds.”
Williams also mentioned
there will be a new council
member for Ward 4 after that
three-man race ended in a
runoff between Justin Abbott
and Rodney Franklin.
“I want to work closely with
the council and hopefully get
them to attend some Municipal
League meetings so they can
better understand their roles
and powers. The council is the
legislative body of the city, not
just a ward, and they have to
make some decisions so the city
can grow and thrive,” said
Williams.
Williams touched on
economic development, saying
it will take everyone coming to
the table to recruit businesses
and industries.
“You have to hit some singles
before you get a home run.
Hotels, convenience stores and
those things are singles, but if
we keep on doing that we’ll set
our city up for the home run,”
said Williams. “The widening of
Deaderick Road is a huge project
for our city and we’ll be in talks
with ARDOT while they’re doing
construction work in Crittenden
County for the projects going on
there.
“I pride myself on being
receptive to people and hearing
their ideas. You have to take a
holistic approach and put things
together where it makes sense
within your funding levels,” he
said. “Look at the library millage.
It makes sense, but it barely passed. So, you understand how
people feel about taxes and you
have to be very strategic, open
and transparent with what
you’re planning to do.”
Williams thanked his family,
church members and everyone
who helped his campaign.
“Honestly, people who were
supporters of Mayor Bryant
before supported me also. It was
just a whole team working
together and I’m very thankful
the citizens gave me an
opportunity to lead our city
again,” said Williams. “I don’t
overlook this opportunity. I’m
very grateful and I understand
the responsibilities that come
with this job. Regardless of how
much you look at it from the
outside, until you sit in that seat
you don’t really know the job. I
made mistakes my first term and
I’ve learned from them.”