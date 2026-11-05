Forrest City voters elected

Cedric Williams to serve a

second term as the city’s mayor

during Tuesday’s general

election.

Williams won the race

without a runoff after receiving

1,149 votes, which is 55.89% of

the votes cast in that race.

Challengers Kendall Pettus

finished second with 683 votes

and Lowry Astin received 166

votes.

D’Mari Curne was also on the

ballot for mayor but had

withdrawn from the race prior to

the start of early voting due to

health concerns. Curne still

received 58 votes.

“I want to congratulate my

opponents Kendall, Lowry and

D’Mari. They ran a great race.

Even with D’Mari dropping out,

he impressed me as a 23-year

old who was willing to step up as

a young man to help this city,”

said Williams.

Williams,

whose first

term as

mayor was

from 2018

2022, said he

is thankful for

the support

he received

across the

community

and that he

was able to win the race without

a runoff.

“It really is a testament to the

belief the citizens in Forrest City

have in me, and I’m very

humbled by that also,” said

Williams. “Last night really, really again

emphasized that our citizens

trust me to lead our city from

housing to infrastructure, public

safety and getting youth

involved. The voters put their

trust in me to move our city

forward,” he said. “We have

some unique things happening

in our region and it’s very

important for us to have a leader

ready on Day 1 to take

advantage of those

opportunities.”

Williams said he has already

spoken with Mayor Larry Bryant

to begin working on the

transition from one

administration to another.

“I have a lot of respect for

Mayor Bryant and his current

administration and his

leadership over five terms as

mayor. I’ve already been communicating with him about

a smooth transition,” said

Williams.

Williams said that during his

first administration he learned

things that will benefit him

when he takes over the role

again on Jan. 1.

“I plan to go in during this

transition period and get with

Mayor Bryant and spend time

with him and the department

heads to find out where we are

and what some of the priorities

are that we’re working really

hard on, such as water

infrastructure,” he said. “I’m not

going to stand in the way of

anything that makes sense and

will help our city.”

Williams said the public is

ready to see things getting done

in Forrest City, specifically the

widening of Deaderick Road and

the water softening project.

“I’m going to tread lightly and

be very, very respectful of our

current mayor and his

administration and how active

he wants me to be in those

conversations about next year’s

budget,” said Williams. “My

main things from a budgetary

standpoint is to find out where

we are with our revenues, as far

as what is coming in and going

out, and our bonds.”

Williams also mentioned

there will be a new council

member for Ward 4 after that

three-man race ended in a

runoff between Justin Abbott

and Rodney Franklin.

“I want to work closely with

the council and hopefully get

them to attend some Municipal

League meetings so they can

better understand their roles

and powers. The council is the

legislative body of the city, not

just a ward, and they have to

make some decisions so the city

can grow and thrive,” said

Williams.

Williams touched on

economic development, saying

it will take everyone coming to

the table to recruit businesses

and industries.

“You have to hit some singles

before you get a home run.

Hotels, convenience stores and

those things are singles, but if

we keep on doing that we’ll set

our city up for the home run,”

said Williams. “The widening of

Deaderick Road is a huge project

for our city and we’ll be in talks

with ARDOT while they’re doing

construction work in Crittenden

County for the projects going on

there.

“I pride myself on being

receptive to people and hearing

their ideas. You have to take a

holistic approach and put things

together where it makes sense

within your funding levels,” he

said. “Look at the library millage.

It makes sense, but it barely passed. So, you understand how

people feel about taxes and you

have to be very strategic, open

and transparent with what

you’re planning to do.”

Williams thanked his family,

church members and everyone

who helped his campaign.

“Honestly, people who were

supporters of Mayor Bryant

before supported me also. It was

just a whole team working

together and I’m very thankful

the citizens gave me an

opportunity to lead our city

again,” said Williams. “I don’t

overlook this opportunity. I’m

very grateful and I understand

the responsibilities that come

with this job. Regardless of how

much you look at it from the

outside, until you sit in that seat

you don’t really know the job. I

made mistakes my first term and

I’ve learned from them.”